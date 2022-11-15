Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Woman suspected of DWI crashes car into H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was taken into custody after crashing into an H&B Block store in northwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a store located at 9474 Hammerly around 11 p.m.
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
cw39.com
HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck
Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing neither navy blue or black clothing.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot in SW Houston parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed overnight in a parking lot in southwest Houston, police said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 9400 block of County Creek Drive. The man and a friend were confronted by two males. After “some kind of interaction” in the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot multiple times after stabbing woman to death, injuring man at home in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man has been injured after a stabbing in north Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home located at 6307 Gay Street around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
fox26houston.com
Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says
The teen victim was sent into surgery after he was hit Thursday. The school was placed on "secure hold" in the wake of the shooting.
cw39.com
HPD arrests man for allegedly firing gun that hit 11-year-old boy that was taking out trash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and injuring an 11-year-old boy who was shot while taking out the trash at his apartment complex in the Briarforest area on Tuesday night. Noe Fernandez, 22, was arrested and charged with injury to a child. Police were called...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbings, shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead and two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing and a shooting in north Houston. Police got a report of a stabbing at a home in the 6300 block of Gay Street on Wednesday morning. When authorities arrived, they found a woman...
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
Click2Houston.com
Man found not guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios during alleged road rage incident
HOUSTON – A jury has found Robert Soliz, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police officer in 2020, not guilty of murder. Soliz was on trial for the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, which apparently stemmed from a road rage incident. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance video shows moments before HPD officer and suspect were hit by suspect drunk driver
HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Investigators said the officer was in the middle of arresting a man who allegedly fled from a hit-and-run accident near Hilcroft and Bellaire, when the suspected drunk driver crashed into him and the hit-and-run suspect.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in the south side of Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 5918 Schroeder Road near Griggs Road around 1 p.m. Houston PD said Pearland Police Department...
FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing 2 banks inside Harris Co. grocery stores at gunpoint
Feds believe one man has terrorized bank branches twice in 10 days, and both holdups have one thing in common.
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
