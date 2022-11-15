ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
houstonstringer_com

Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck

Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing neither navy blue or black clothing.
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot in SW Houston parking lot, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed overnight in a parking lot in southwest Houston, police said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 9400 block of County Creek Drive. The man and a friend were confronted by two males. After “some kind of interaction” in the...
fox26houston.com

Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
