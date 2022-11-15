ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This afternoon will be cold and windy

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some snow showers and flurries impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy and cold.
Weather Minute for November 17, 2022

This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Somerset County until 8:00 AM. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today...
Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of snow squall dangers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration and the National Weather Service (NWS) are reminding drivers of the threats that snow squalls bring in the winter months. Drivers are advised to observe warnings related to snow squalls during Snow Squall Awareness week, which falls on Nov. 14 to Nov. 18. “We all have a role […]
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
Today we will have a few flurries or a shower around

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. This morning we will have a few flurries and some drizzle. Use caution while traveling, there could be slick and icy spots for this mornings commute. Conditions will slowly improve through the morning. Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s to lower...
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
