Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some snow showers and flurries impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy and cold.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO