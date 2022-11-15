Read full article on original website
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
United Way volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for Central Florida families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers showed up in droves at UCF on Wednesday night to support the Heart of Florida United Way to package thousands of meals for Central Florida families in need this Thanksgiving. "We continue to grow,” said Lynnea Crawford, vice president of the Heart of...
wmfe.org
Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way’s ThanksGiveAway
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving. The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday — or any other reason — are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.
getnews.info
C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up
“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
click orlando
Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
positivelyosceola.com
KUA to host free Movie in the Park featuring ‘The Grinch’ Friday, December 2 at Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park
Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event Friday, Nov. 2 at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The movie event is part of KUA’s annual 6-month Movie in the Park series held on the first Friday of every month, October through March.
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — Go with the FLOW and renew your tag
Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) will be at the Poinciana Library (101 N. Doverplum Ave.), on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The services provided include renewal of your vehicle registration, update or renew your ID or reinstate an expired or suspended license. You may also purchase a specialty license plate or update your emergency contact information. FLOW is a one-stop shop for many DMV services. For list of which documents you will need to bring, go to bit.ly/ FLHSMV1.
B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
bungalower
Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20
Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
bungalower
Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando
Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
Locally-Owned and Operated Restaurant to Open in Vero Beach
“I won’t be open until months from now," owner Nicholas Dimino declares.
kennythepirate.com
New thanksgiving meal offered in the Orlando area
A quirky, coastal bistro in the heart of Celebration is offering a Thanksgiving meal this year!. The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood at Meliá Orlando Celebration features a menu of coastal cuisine with global influences and seasonal craft cocktails, beer, and wine. The culinary team will showcase a selection of fresh crudo from the raw bar, creative and interesting appetizers, sandwiches, tacos, and main dishes featuring fresh fish, pastas, chicken, and steaks.
Skippers Down East Galley Bringing Northern Seafood Flare to Davenport
Co-owner, Christy Lake, together with Maine-based partners Karen and Skip Eaton, will be serving up fresh lobster rolls, Jersey dogs, and more.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
foxwilmington.com
Woman Shares Photo of Plane Passenger ‘Manspreading’ on 4-Hour Flight
Emily Brinkman took photos of a plane passenger ‘manspreading’ on a four-hour flight from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida. Brinkman says she told him a couple of times to give her some space. One big reason for the ‘manspreading’ problem is airline seats being reduced to 16 inches wide. If you’re sitting next to somebody who’s ‘manspreading,’ an expert says you should communicate with the person next to you that they’re encroaching on your space.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?
Sometimes I really wish I wasn't trying to be more current and up to date on news. Sometimes I still wish I was thirty-four and ignorant to the world around us. But, this can be a costly mistake as the world becomes increasingly more hostile (in my opinion) around us. Especially for women.
