Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Live: NASA's Artemis moon rocket counts down to launch
NASA is once again counting down to the first flight test of its new 32-story-tall Artemis rocket, the one the agency hopes will carry astronauts back to the moon in just a few years. The space agency has been struggling to get the multi-billion-dollar rocket off the ground so that...
James Webb telescope spots galaxies near the dawn of time, thrilling scientists
New baby pictures of the universe, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, show that galaxies started forming faster and earlier than expected. The telescope launched back in December and it now orbits the sun about a million miles away from Earth. Its giant mirror allows it to detect faint light that's been traveling for almost the entire history of the 13.8 billion-year-old universe. That means it can effectively see what galaxies looked like way back in time.
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines that refuse to give customers refunds for canceled flights. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced that the department is assessing fines totaling $7.5 million against six airlines, and the DOT is ordering those airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of customers who had been denied them.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0