WCNC

QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.
WCNC

Ice skating is now open at the Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!. The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
WCNC

Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
The Associated Press

Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
WCNC

Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
WCNC

Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
WCNC

'Bluey' tour coming to Charlotte next year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month. The show will be coming to the Belk Theater in Charlotte on May 13 and 14. The show will run twice on each day. Tickets are are currently on sale for all four showings. Prices range from $24.50 to $59.50.
WCNC

Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year. Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.
Jus4Net

Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NC

WNCT9, a local news channel and website that covers news on what is happening in the Charlotte area, is writing about a new technology hub that is being developed on the South End of the city by the hardware giant Lowe's. The plan for this particular technology hub coming to the city is the creation of a twenty-five-story tall building. This particular plan was announced all the way back in 2019. Before this particular building was built, the technology team for Lowe's worked out of Lowe's headquarters located in Mooresville, NC, but now the team gets to work out of a much larger city.
WCNC

Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last month. Many posts use the hashtag "#JusticeforShanquella" along with similar variations. The North...
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food

Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
WCNC

WCNC

