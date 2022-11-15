Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.
Ice skating is now open at the Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!. The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
Custom home startup launching in Charlotte and the Triangle raises $12.5 million
Founded by a team including two former North Carolina State University students, Atmos strives to provide clients a streamlined custom home building experience.
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
'Bluey' tour coming to Charlotte next year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month. The show will be coming to the Belk Theater in Charlotte on May 13 and 14. The show will run twice on each day. Tickets are are currently on sale for all four showings. Prices range from $24.50 to $59.50.
Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year. Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NC
WNCT9, a local news channel and website that covers news on what is happening in the Charlotte area, is writing about a new technology hub that is being developed on the South End of the city by the hardware giant Lowe's. The plan for this particular technology hub coming to the city is the creation of a twenty-five-story tall building. This particular plan was announced all the way back in 2019. Before this particular building was built, the technology team for Lowe's worked out of Lowe's headquarters located in Mooresville, NC, but now the team gets to work out of a much larger city.
Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last month. Many posts use the hashtag "#JusticeforShanquella" along with similar variations. The North...
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
'They have been trending up' | More guns being discovered at Charlotte TSA checkpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite signs at security checkpoints saying, "Firearms and firearm parts are not allowed through security checkpoints," police records indicate Charlotte's airport is on track to beat a record for the number of weapons discovered at airport security. "They have been trending up. I think that's in...
Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food
Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
‘Safe Exchange Zones’ available in Charlotte when meeting people for online purchases
Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte. At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. That crash happened on Mallard Creek Road, not far from...
