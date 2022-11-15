ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

local21news.com

Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing Adams County teen last seen while waiting to meet boy she met online: police

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Adams County say they are searching for a missing teen who was last seen while she was waiting to meet with a boy she met online. According to authorities, Jasmine Vought was last seen on November 15 by staff members at the Hoffman Homes residence. At the time, Vought was wearing a black coat and carrying a black backpack.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child missing from Carlisle area: police

Update: The missing child has been found, according to the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page. The Carlisle Police Department has put out an alert for a missing child. The department posted to their Facebook page that Dorris Zehum, 11, has disappeared on Monday night. “Doris [sic] is an eleven-year-old black...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Hill Impact Program accepting...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Camp Hill Borough announces Parade of Lights Toys for Tots event

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On December 1, 2 , and 3, the Camp Hill Borough will have their Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots at Siebert Park from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. which will in part, be sponsored by Centric Bank. To be admitted into the event,...
local21news.com

Hearing scheduled for Lancaster teen accused of killing sister

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The final intertest of justice hearing for Claire Miller was held Thursday, November 17. It was determined by Lancaster County Judge David Workman that she will stay in the Youth Intervention Center until March 27, 2023, when her trail is scheduled, according to a tweet from the Lancaster District Attorney's Office's Sean McBryan.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle girl has been found: police

A girl who was reported missing this morning has been found, according to police. A post on the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page stated that 11-year-old Dorris Zehum had been located. The department posted early this morning that Zehum had disappeared on Monday night and was last seen around 10:30...
CARLISLE, PA

