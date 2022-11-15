ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Adams County say they are searching for a missing teen who was last seen while she was waiting to meet with a boy she met online. According to authorities, Jasmine Vought was last seen on November 15 by staff members at the Hoffman Homes residence. At the time, Vought was wearing a black coat and carrying a black backpack.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO