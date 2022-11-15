Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
local21news.com
Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
local21news.com
Missing Adams County teen last seen while waiting to meet boy she met online: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Adams County say they are searching for a missing teen who was last seen while she was waiting to meet with a boy she met online. According to authorities, Jasmine Vought was last seen on November 15 by staff members at the Hoffman Homes residence. At the time, Vought was wearing a black coat and carrying a black backpack.
local21news.com
3-year-old hit by car in Lancaster Co. taken to hospital, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On November 16, just before 11 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a reported pedestrian struck. An investigation led police to believe the 3-year-old entered the roadway from a nearby driveway on the southern...
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
WGAL
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
Child missing from Carlisle area: police
Update: The missing child has been found, according to the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page. The Carlisle Police Department has put out an alert for a missing child. The department posted to their Facebook page that Dorris Zehum, 11, has disappeared on Monday night. “Doris [sic] is an eleven-year-old black...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant. David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
pahomepage.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Hill Impact Program accepting...
local21news.com
Camp Hill Borough announces Parade of Lights Toys for Tots event
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On December 1, 2 , and 3, the Camp Hill Borough will have their Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots at Siebert Park from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. which will in part, be sponsored by Centric Bank. To be admitted into the event,...
3 charged after 35-year-old man killed by beating: DA
A York County grand jury recommended charges for three people connected to the spring assault on a “defenseless” man, who died from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office. 35-year-old Zachary Young was assaulted on May 25, when he was found trespassing on a York property...
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
local21news.com
Hearing scheduled for Lancaster teen accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The final intertest of justice hearing for Claire Miller was held Thursday, November 17. It was determined by Lancaster County Judge David Workman that she will stay in the Youth Intervention Center until March 27, 2023, when her trail is scheduled, according to a tweet from the Lancaster District Attorney's Office's Sean McBryan.
Missing Carlisle girl has been found: police
A girl who was reported missing this morning has been found, according to police. A post on the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page stated that 11-year-old Dorris Zehum had been located. The department posted early this morning that Zehum had disappeared on Monday night and was last seen around 10:30...
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
Man used hammer to get into woman’s home, terrorized her for hours: police
When Williamstown man Matthew Lentz broke into a woman’s home around 2 a.m. Wednesday he told police he didn’t have a plan. But he was armed with a hammer and gun and quickly became aggressive. Lentz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and more following the two-hour...
Comments / 2