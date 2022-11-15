ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights

The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines that refuse to give customers refunds for canceled flights. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced that the department is assessing fines totaling $7.5 million against six airlines, and the DOT is ordering those airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of customers who had been denied them.
11/17 KVCR Midday News: Negotiations for UC Strike, I-15 Major Drug Bust, Palm Springs Restoration Claims, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A press release from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced successors for Judy Woodruff. Negotiations to end a strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors, and readers has entered a...
