Related
These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days
Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day work week ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program's thesis was a provocative one: that for six months, these companies would reduce their workers' hours by 20%, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100% of their pay.
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
The father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS.
As holidays near, a nationwide rail strike is still on the table. Here's the latest
Remember earlier this fall when the country came within hours of a nationwide rail strike?. We could soon see a repeat of that scenario. The nation's freight rail companies and some of their workers have yet to settle on a new contract after three years of negotiations. You could be...
'Running While Black' tells a new story about who belongs in the sport
Runners are skinny white people. This was what Alison Mariella Désir thought until she came across a social media post from a friend, a 200-pound Black man, who was training for his first marathon. Looking for a way to break through a persistent bout of depression, she signed up...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines that refuse to give customers refunds for canceled flights. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced that the department is assessing fines totaling $7.5 million against six airlines, and the DOT is ordering those airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of customers who had been denied them.
An elegant way to stop deadly Hendra virus spillovers from bats to horses ... to us
Not quite 20 years ago, Raina Plowright stood in a forest in Australia's Northern Territory at dusk. She watched as hundreds of thousands of bats called little red flying foxes launched themselves into the air. "The sky was [dark] with these huge bats taking off in this stream of animals...
Where the Most People Have Been Executed in the United States
Richard Fairchild, who has been on death row for the last 26 years, was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on the morning of Nov. 17, 2022 – one day after an execution in Arizona and another in Texas. He was the 16th person executed in the United States so […]
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait
Christina Zielke and her husband were excited when she got pregnant in July. It was her first pregnancy at age 33 – everything was new. But during the ultrasound at her initial prenatal appointment in Washington D.C., there was no heartbeat. Bloodwork taken a few days apart showed her pregnancy hormone levels were dropping.
11/17 KVCR Midday News: Negotiations for UC Strike, I-15 Major Drug Bust, Palm Springs Restoration Claims, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A press release from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced successors for Judy Woodruff. Negotiations to end a strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors, and readers has entered a...
