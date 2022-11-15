Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Tom Purcell: Thurber’s tail: Can dogs talk?
I’ve always loved dogs who talk in TV shows and movies. I’ve also always loved jokes told by talking dogs. A three-legged dog walks into a bar and sets his pistol on the table. “I don’t want any trouble,” says the nervous bartender. “I have no...
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs! Video Weird ...
Comments / 0