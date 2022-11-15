ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls

Frustrated residents in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou smashed temporary barriers and marched through streets in revolt earlier this week against strict COVID-19 controls, according to online videos and reports. The violence comes just weeks before next month's third anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 — and as China...
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend a U.N. grain export deal

ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days.
Michelle Obama wants people to turn their rage into change

Former first Lady Michelle Obama knows not everyone is motivated by her famous quote from her 2016 DNC speech. In fact, she knows some voters have been downright frustrated with her call to "go high." In her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Obama acknowledges a...
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
Russia sends Brittney Griner to a penal colony

MOSCOW — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived in a prison colony in the Russian republic of Mordovia — 300 miles southeast of Moscow — to begin serving out a nine-year sentence on drug charges, her lawyers say. The announcement by Griner's legal team Thursday was...
