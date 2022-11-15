Read full article on original website
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
People from all over West Africa come to Rufisque in western Senegal to labor in the lettuce fields – planting seeds and harvesting vegetables. Here, dragonflies hover over neat green rows of plants. Young field workers gather near a fig tree for their midday break as sprinklers water the fields.
Black Death survivors gave descendants a genetic advantage — but with a cost
Nearly 700 years ago, one of the biggest pandemics ever swept the globe. And now a recent study suggests that outbreak of bubonic plague may have helped protect future generations against disease. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff has this story on the Black Death. MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: In 1348, the bubonic plague...
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls
Frustrated residents in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou smashed temporary barriers and marched through streets in revolt earlier this week against strict COVID-19 controls, according to online videos and reports. The violence comes just weeks before next month's third anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 — and as China...
These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days
Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day work week ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program's thesis was a provocative one: that for six months, these companies would reduce their workers' hours by 20%, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100% of their pay.
Russia and Ukraine renew a grain export deal to help the hungry and keep prices down
ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days.
'Stay here, work here, succeed here': Why this Senegalese woman is against migration
Yaram Fall has a moto: "Stay here, work here and succeed here." Fall is staunchly against people leaving Africa to build their lives elsewhere. "The development of Africa comes from its own people," she says. She is the head of a group of women who preserve fish in Saint-Louis, Senegal....
Michelle Obama wants people to turn their rage into change
Former first Lady Michelle Obama knows not everyone is motivated by her famous quote from her 2016 DNC speech. In fact, she knows some voters have been downright frustrated with her call to "go high." In her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Obama acknowledges a...
Officials have made Nador uninhabitable for migrants in search of a better life
Some people spend years trying to get to Nador, Morocco — a city in the northeast of the country, bordering the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. It is Europe's southernmost border, and also a gateway for migrants in search of better opportunities. Border guards line a four-tiered, 20-foot fence...
An elegant way to stop deadly Hendra virus spillovers from bats to horses ... to us
Not quite 20 years ago, Raina Plowright stood in a forest in Australia's Northern Territory at dusk. She watched as hundreds of thousands of bats called little red flying foxes launched themselves into the air. "The sky was [dark] with these huge bats taking off in this stream of animals...
Foreign officials spent more than $750,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel, new documents show
Documents released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show extravagant spending from foreign leaders at former President Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., which the committee says could have violated his oath of office by distorting U.S. foreign policy for personal financial gain. Government officials from Malaysia, Saudi...
Turkey is friendly with both Russia and Ukraine. Now it wants them to talk peace
ISTANBUL — Turkey is pushing Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks, hoping to build on recent successful diplomatic initiatives such as the critical grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food through a safe corridor in the war zone. "Out of the grain corridor, we can open a...
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
As holidays near, a nationwide rail strike is still on the table. Here's the latest
Remember earlier this fall when the country came within hours of a nationwide rail strike?. We could soon see a repeat of that scenario. The nation's freight rail companies and some of their workers have yet to settle on a new contract after three years of negotiations. You could be...
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
The father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Russia sends Brittney Griner to a penal colony
MOSCOW — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived in a prison colony in the Russian republic of Mordovia — 300 miles southeast of Moscow — to begin serving out a nine-year sentence on drug charges, her lawyers say. The announcement by Griner's legal team Thursday was...
