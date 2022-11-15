Gravidity and malaria trends interact to modify P. falciparum densities and detectability in pregnancy: a 3-year prospective multi-site observational study

Read full article on original website
Impact of parasite genomic dynamics on the sensitivity of Plasmodium falciparum isolates to piperaquine and other antimalarial drugs
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 448 (2022) Cite this article. Dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine (DHA-PPQ) is an alternative first-line antimalarial to artemether-lumefantrine in Kenya. However, recent reports on the emergence of PPQ resistance in Southeast Asia threaten its continued use in Kenya and Africa. In line with the policy on continued deployment of DHA-PPQ, it is imperative to monitor the susceptibility of Kenyan parasites to PPQ and other antimalarials.
Care-seeking behaviour among febrile children under five in Togo
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2107 (2022) Cite this article. Fever is one of the warning signs of poor health in children. Care-seeking in febrile children is importance in reducing child deaths and morbidity. This care-seeking by parents in children with fever is however relatively low in sub-Sahara Africa. The aim of this study is to improve understanding of the behaviour of caregivers in seeking care for children under five with fever and to identify associated modifiable risk factors in Togo.
The effect of emergency department pharmacists on drug overuse and drug underuse in patients with an ADE-related hospitalisation: a controlled intervention study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1363 (2022) Cite this article. Drug overuse or drug underuse are the most common causes of adverse drug events and can lead to hospital admissions. Using clinical pharmacists in the emergency department may improve patient safety as they are specialised in recognising of adverse drug events and tackling drug overuse and drug underuse. This study tested the effect of an emergency department pharmacist on the number of medication changes for drug overuse and drug underuse taking place in patients with an adverse drug event-related hospitalisation following an emergency department visit.
Emotional and behavioral attitudes of Tunisian youth towards childhood leukemia: health education and primary prevention in perspective
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2105 (2022) Cite this article. Given the increasing blood cancer incidence in Tunisia and recent discoveries proving the involvement of environmental factors, this study examined the environmental health literacy (EHL) of Tunisian secondary school students concerning not only this disease, but also their emotional and behavioral attitudes towards leukemia risks.
Systemic veterinary drugs for control of the common bed bug, Cimexlectularius, in poultry farms
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 431 (2022) Cite this article. The common bed bug, Cimex lectularius L., is a hematophagous ectoparasite that was a common pest in poultry farms through the 1960s. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) and organophosphates eradicated most infestations, but concurrent with their global resurgence as human ectoparasites, infestations of bed bugs have been reappearing in poultry farms. Although the impact of bed bugs on chicken health has not been quantified, frequent biting and blood-feeding are expected to cause stress, infections and even anemia in birds. Bed bug control options are limited due to the sensitive nature of the poultry environment, limited products labeled for bed bug control and resistance of bed bug populations to a broad spectrum of active ingredients. Veterinary drugs are commonly used to control endo- and ectoparasites in animals. In this study, we evaluated the effects of two common veterinary drugs on bed bugs by treating the host with systemic antiparasitic drugs.
Impact of medicine shortages on patients - a framework and application in the Netherlands
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1366 (2022) Cite this article. Medicine shortages are often described in plain numbers, suggesting all shortages have a uniform impact. However, some shortages have a direct and serious effect on patients and need a prompt reaction from stakeholders. This study aims to create a broad framework to assess the impact of a shortage.
Model-informed COVID-19 exit strategy with projections of SARS-CoV-2 infections generated by variants in the Republic of Korea
Sung-mok Jung ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0787-45151,2, Kyungmin Huh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5140-39643,. Munkhzul Radnaabaatar ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4968-50314 &. Jaehun Jung ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4856-36684,5. BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2098 (2022) Cite this article. 35 Accesses. 2 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. With the prompt administration of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines, highly vaccinated countries...
The impact of influenza on the ability to work, volunteer and provide care: results from an online survey of Canadian adults 50 years and older
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2119 (2022) Cite this article. Influenza is associated with a decline in functional abilities among Canadian older adults, although specific impacts on daily life have not been fully explored. Methods. In August 2019 and May 2020, we conducted surveys of Canadian adults 50-64 years...
Implementation and maintenance of infant dietary diversity in Zimbabwe: contribution of food and water insecurity
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 136 (2022) Cite this article. Inadequate food and water resources negatively affect child health and the efficiency of nutrition interventions. Methods. We used data from the SHINE trial to investigate the associations of food insecurity (FI) and water insecurity (WI) on mothers’ implementation and...
Dam-mediated flooding impact on outpatient attendance and diarrhoea cases in northern Ghana: a mixed methods study
Floods are the most frequently occurring natural disaster and constitute a significant public health risk. Several operational satellite-based flood detection systems quantify flooding extent, but it is unclear how far the choice of satellite-based flood product affects the findings of epidemiological studies of associated public health risks. Few studies of flooding’s health impacts have used mixed methods to enrich understanding of these impacts. This study therefore aims to evaluate the relationship between two satellite-derived flood products with outpatient attendance and diarrhoeal disease in northern Ghana, identifying plausible reasons for observed relationships via qualitative interviews.
Exploring physical literacy in children aged 8 to 12 years old: a cross-cultural comparison between China and Greece
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2102 (2022) Cite this article. The concept of physical literacy (PL) has been advocated as a crucial determinant for increasing the quality and quantity of movement and physical activity (PA). Children’s PL has been rarely compared across countries, although it has shown low levels in many countries. This study aimed to explore and compare children’s PL from China and Greece.
Incorporating human dynamic populations in models of infectious disease transmission: a systematic review
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 862 (2022) Cite this article. An increasing number of infectious disease models consider demographic change in the host population, but the demographic methods and assumptions vary considerably. We carry out a systematic review of the methods and assumptions used to incorporate dynamic populations in infectious disease models.
Cost-effectiveness analysis of sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar compared with lenvatinib as the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1367 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, programmed cell death protein-1 inhibitors, including sintilimab, have significantly prolonged the overall survival time of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); however, the cost-effectiveness of sintilimab is unclear. The aim of this study was to assess the cost-effectiveness of sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar compared with lenvatinib as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic HCC.
Patient safety measurement tools used in nursing homes: a systematic literature review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1376 (2022) Cite this article. An increase in the number of older adults has highlighted the important issue of the safety of residents in nursing homes. This review aimed to review previous studies on patient safety of older adults living in nursing homes, analyze the tools used to measure it, and identify factors affecting patient safety of older adult residents in nursing homes.
Service quality and accessibility of healthcare facilities: digital healthcare potential in Ho Chi Minh City
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1374 (2022) Cite this article. Effective delivery of health services requires adequate quality in healthcare facilities and easy accessibility to health services physically or virtually. The purpose of this study was to reveal how the quality of healthcare facilities varies across the different parts of Ho Chi Minh City and how well residents (N = 9 million) can reach healthcare facilities. By demarcating the deficiently served areas of low accessibility, the study shows where urban planning and digital healthcare could improve accessibility to health services and the quality of services efficiently.
#TraeTuChipo: citizen science for the surveillance of Chagas disease
Despite their charming sobriquet, kissing bugs are the vectors of Chagas disease, one of many NTDs re-emerging in Venezuela due to its ongoing healthcare crisis. It is caused by Trypanosoma cruzi parasites and transmitted through the faeces that triatomines leave on the skin after feeding (not so charming). Once a person is bitten, scratching the site can inadvertently introduce parasites into the bite, eyes, or other parts of their body. Signs and symptoms of the disease may show up years after the initial infection, and include severe damage to the heart or gastrointestinal system. Historically, disease control has been based on indoor residual spraying and the improvement of housing conditions in rural areas, but the absence of reliable surveillance has resulted in continued transmission.
Household disinfection practices by women living in Egypt during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and the association of information sources and suspected bleach toxicity
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2125 (2022) Cite this article. The spread of contradictory health information was a hallmark of the early COVID-19 pandemic. Because of a limited understanding of the disease, its mode of transmission, and its pathogenicity, the public turned to easily accessible and familiar sources of information. Some of these sources included wrong or incomplete information that could increase health risks and incidents of toxicity due to improper information about the usage of disinfectants. The objective of this study was to assess the relationship between sources of information about the COVID-19 pandemic, the related household cleaning and disinfection practices among adult women living in Egypt, and the associated adverse effects of bleach toxicity during a national lockdown.
Structures for the care of people with dementia: a European comparison
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1372 (2022) Cite this article. Dementia is a disease that impacts people with dementia, their families, and the healthcare system. In 2018, the number of people with dementia in the EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the UK was estimated to be 9.1 million. National dementia strategies and publications by organisations such as Alzheimer Europe outline how dementia-specific care should be designed. This study aims to provide insights into existing formal care structures, models of good practise, and gaps in dementia-specific care for people with dementia in 17 European countries.
As APEC winds up, 'summit season' brought successes but also revealed the extent of global challenges
Every November, the annual summit meetings of Asia’s key regional institutions attracts the world’s attention. The APEC leaders’ meeting started the trend in 1993, adopting a much-derided practice of an awkward photo op where presidents and prime minister dress in “local” attire. ASEAN’s own leaders’ summit and its outgrowths, especially the East Asia Summit (EAS), are scheduled in close proximity to APEC, creating an annual “summit season”. This year, Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 leader’s jamboree gives the season added significance. The Ukraine war, global economic turmoil and the dismal state of Sino-American relations makes for an extremely challenging context...
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts
