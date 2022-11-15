Read full article on original website
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Cold temperatures for the weekend in New York City, freeze warning Saturday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a freeze warning is in effect for the Bronx early tomorrow morning from 3 a.m. - 8 a.m.
New Yorkers bundle up as bitter cold impacts the region
News 12's Julio Avila was outside in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn with more on the chilly weather outlook.
NBC New York
NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel
It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NYC issues ‘Code Blue’ warning with temperatures dropping
City officials have issued the first “Code Blue” warning for residents this year as winter weather has finally arrived and the cold temperatures expected to continue dropping overnight.
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Hit NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Remember when it was sunny and in the 70s like a week ago? Well, now we have the first snow of the season. Fun. The tri-state area got its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday evening, and it's expected to last into Wednesday morning. The system will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.
NBC New York
First Snow of Season Nears As Wintry Weather Comes to NY: How Much Will We Get?
At least there's one rollercoaster open year-round. The New York area is bracing for a blast of the wintriest weather it has seen yet in the 2022-23 season, though, that's not saying much, of course, given the record-breaking daily heat that just "scorched" some spots a week ago. While Monday...
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Experts explain how to prevent catastrophic flooding on L.I.
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- It's been over 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of our area, and Nassau County was one of the worst places hit by flooding.Wednesday, the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences explained how sea gates and cross bay baffles at certain inlets could prevent the South Shore from catastrophic flooding."Whether it's a combination of levees, oyster reefs, elevation of properties, et cetra, you really need an integrated solution to deal with the issue of climate change, as well as the episodic events," Long Island Regional Planning Council Chairman John Cameron said.Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how well sea gates work, as well as how much they would cost.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
News 12
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America. It's called the “Egg-O-Mat.” It was a fresh egg vending machine that allowed customers to insert a nickel and take home a dozen eggs any time of day.
News 12
City of New Rochelle celebrates 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Saturday celebrated its 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade. News 12’s Denzel Walters captured the sights and sounds along the parade route.
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get? Here's Your Early Winter Weather Outlook for NY Area
Trees are shedding, temperatures are trending down and the holiday season is heating up. Winter is right around the corner and it’s time to get ready for the tri-state area’s typical fickle winter weather. Whether you love the white stuff or loathe it, snow is always top-of-mind when...
News 12
Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
A Bridgeport family, left homeless by a condo fire a year ago, tell News 12 their prayers have been answered as they are able to move back in. Elizabeth Saraphin and her son spent Sunday unpacking boxes. As News 12 reported, a fire in a separate unit but within the...
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
