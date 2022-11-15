ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel

It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Experts explain how to prevent catastrophic flooding on L.I.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- It's been over 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of our area, and Nassau County was one of the worst places hit by flooding.Wednesday, the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences explained how sea gates and cross bay baffles at certain inlets could prevent the South Shore from catastrophic flooding."Whether it's a combination of levees, oyster reefs, elevation of properties, et cetra, you really need an integrated solution to deal with the issue of climate change, as well as the episodic events," Long Island Regional Planning Council Chairman John Cameron said.Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how well sea gates work, as well as how much they would cost.
STONY BROOK, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine

Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America. It's called the “Egg-O-Mat.” It was a fresh egg vending machine that allowed customers to insert a nickel and take home a dozen eggs any time of day.
WARREN, NJ
News 12

Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire

A Bridgeport family, left homeless by a condo fire a year ago, tell News 12 their prayers have been answered as they are able to move back in. Elizabeth Saraphin and her son spent Sunday unpacking boxes. As News 12 reported, a fire in a separate unit but within the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

