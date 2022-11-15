Read full article on original website
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer’s world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament’s 64 matches. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to...
Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup
Ansu Fati has made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team. He scored a goal and showed he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar. Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scored a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in 2020. Bruno Fernandes scored twice to lead Portugal to a 4-0 victory over Nigeria in Lisbon.
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in ‘brazen violation’ of UN resolutions
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, condemned as a “brazen violation” of UN resolutions by the US and its allies. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the...
Max Verstappen says abuse of family is ‘unacceptable’ following São Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have hit out at online threats and abuse leveled at the world champion and his family after he ignored team orders at last weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen refused his team’s instruction to allow teammate Sergio Perez through on the final lap...
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.
