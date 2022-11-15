ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums

Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer’s world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament’s 64 matches. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to...
Idaho8.com

Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup

Ansu Fati has made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team. He scored a goal and showed he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar. Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scored a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in 2020. Bruno Fernandes scored twice to lead Portugal to a 4-0 victory over Nigeria in Lisbon.
Idaho8.com

Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
Idaho8.com

CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship

CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea

While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy