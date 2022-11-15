Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
963xke.com
ACPL and the Conservatory usher in “Happy Smallidays”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells...
963xke.com
ACPL launches new offerings for seniors and caregivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library hosted its first Great Day Café at the Main Branch on Wednesday, November 9, and also announced the launch of its new collection of Memory Kits available for checkout. The Great Day Café was created in partnership with...
963xke.com
Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
963xke.com
Zoo accepting applications for Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) -The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, which bestows a one-time, $2,000 award to a college-bound high school senior pursuing an animal-related career. The scholarship award is based on an applicant’s character, commitment to the stewardship of animals, financial...
963xke.com
Four Parkview Health hospitals earn ‘A’ in Leapfrog Safety Grade
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
963xke.com
Two killed in US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
Comments / 0