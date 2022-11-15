ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963xke.com

ACPL and the Conservatory usher in “Happy Smallidays”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

ACPL launches new offerings for seniors and caregivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library hosted its first Great Day Café at the Main Branch on Wednesday, November 9, and also announced the launch of its new collection of Memory Kits available for checkout. The Great Day Café was created in partnership with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Zoo accepting applications for Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) -The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, which bestows a one-time, $2,000 award to a college-bound high school senior pursuing an animal-related career. The scholarship award is based on an applicant’s character, commitment to the stewardship of animals, financial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Four Parkview Health hospitals earn ‘A’ in Leapfrog Safety Grade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Two killed in US 24 crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy