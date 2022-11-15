Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
WANE-TV
Woman found guilty in May 2021 fatal stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday for a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne. Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who died from stab wounds after he was found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.
WIBC.com
One Injured Following Walmart Shooting
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday. Officers were called to the store in Southtown Crossing a little after 4 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.
WOWO News
Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
963xke.com
Man shot in Southtown Crossing Walmart parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. Police say that two men have been taken in for questioning but they are still asking for anyone else to come forward with information.
WANE-TV
2 dead, 1 in critical condition following US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
963xke.com
Two killed in US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
WNDU
Goshen man killed in two car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
WANE-TV
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting on Harrison Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night on Harrison Street, according to police, and a suspect has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of cocaine. The initial investigation found the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
WANE-TV
Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
