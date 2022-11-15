ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6

SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
SYRACUSE, IN
wfft.com

Two killed in U.S. 24 semi tractor-trailer vs. SUV crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that has traffic snarled in the area of I-469 and U.S 24. Around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 east of I-469. A Kia SUV had been heading east...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

Two killed in US 24 crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman in life-threatening condition after crash in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash in northeast Fort Wayne Monday evening that left one person in life-threatening condition, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook and Brookview drives at approximately 6:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crash.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Man shot in Southtown Crossing Walmart parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. Police say that two men have been taken in for questioning but they are still asking for anyone else to come forward with information.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Woman In Life Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday Night crash in Fort Wayne has left one woman fighting for her life. The crash happened at around 6:45 P.M. as Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Brookview Drive & Stony Brook Drive. When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned on its side in the intersection after colliding with a parked, unoccupied car. The driver, an adult female, was transported by TRAA to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. More details into the crash remain under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County due to slick conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More snow is causing area roads to become slick and hazardous which has prompted the Allen County Office of Homeland Security to issue a Travel Advisory. In addition to slick roads, Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Office of Homeland Security indicated that this is...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy