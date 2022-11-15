Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOWO News
Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
wfft.com
Two killed in U.S. 24 semi tractor-trailer vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that has traffic snarled in the area of I-469 and U.S 24. Around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 east of I-469. A Kia SUV had been heading east...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
963xke.com
Two killed in US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
WANE-TV
Woman in life-threatening condition after crash in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash in northeast Fort Wayne Monday evening that left one person in life-threatening condition, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook and Brookview drives at approximately 6:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crash.
963xke.com
Man shot in Southtown Crossing Walmart parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. Police say that two men have been taken in for questioning but they are still asking for anyone else to come forward with information.
WOWO News
Woman In Life Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday Night crash in Fort Wayne has left one woman fighting for her life. The crash happened at around 6:45 P.M. as Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Brookview Drive & Stony Brook Drive. When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned on its side in the intersection after colliding with a parked, unoccupied car. The driver, an adult female, was transported by TRAA to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. More details into the crash remain under investigation.
WANE-TV
I&M: equipment problem causes 2,500 customers to lose power in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) restored power to over 2,500 customers who were without it for a few hours across multiple areas of south and southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. At one point, the I&M outage map showed just over 2,500 customers were without power,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
WANE-TV
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County due to slick conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More snow is causing area roads to become slick and hazardous which has prompted the Allen County Office of Homeland Security to issue a Travel Advisory. In addition to slick roads, Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Office of Homeland Security indicated that this is...
WANE-TV
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
WANE-TV
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
