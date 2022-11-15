Read full article on original website
Four Parkview Health hospitals earn ‘A’ in Leapfrog Safety Grade
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Mental health evaluation ordered for barricaded subject
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials say that a man is now undergoing a court-ordered mental health evaluation after barricading himself in an East State Boulevard apartment on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 3400 block of East State to transport the...
ACPL launches new offerings for seniors and caregivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library hosted its first Great Day Café at the Main Branch on Wednesday, November 9, and also announced the launch of its new collection of Memory Kits available for checkout. The Great Day Café was created in partnership with...
Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
ACPL and the Conservatory usher in “Happy Smallidays”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells...
Two killed in US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
Man shot in Southtown Crossing Walmart parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. Police say that two men have been taken in for questioning but they are still asking for anyone else to come forward with information.
