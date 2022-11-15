Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
Jacks Men Lose at Arkansas
The No. 9/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks flexed their muscles late in the first half and found their rhythm to open the second half en route to a 71-56 victory over South Dakota State in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits claimed their lone lead of the game, by a...
wnax.com
Jacks Volleyball Sweeps UND
The South Dakota State volleyball squad grabbed a three-set victory over North Dakota in Frost Arena on Thursday during their penultimate home match of the season. SDSU is now on a six-match win streak while also notching four straight sweeps. The Jackrabbits (16-13, 10-7 Summit) hit .444 on attacks with...
wnax.com
Jacks Men Rally for Win over St Bonaventure
South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but...
Comments / 0