Cardano: Whales Accumulate as Community Awaits Huge News

First XRPL-Based USD Stablecoin (USDS) Launched with SEC-Qualified Custodian

FTX Collapse May Bring Bull Market Faster, Says Prominent Trader

Prominent cryptocurrency trader and market analyst Murad Mahmudov has opined that the headline-grabbing implosion of the FTX exchange might actually make the ongoing bear market shorter. This is quite a refreshing take amid inescapable doom and gloom. A recent article published by The Economist argues that the cryptocurrency industry might...
Cardano Enters Voltaire Age, Here Are Possible Governance Reforms

Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
XRP Community Shocked at Jim Cramer's Comments, Here's Response

WSI to Be Listed on XT.COM in Early 2023

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, will be listing the WSI token in the first quarter of 2023. The WSI token is a BEP-20 token native to the WeSendit ecosystem with a total supply of 1.5 billion tokens. The tokens have a vesting period of a maximum of five years and can be staked by users to receive up to 200% APY (Annual Percentage Yield).
Co-founder of Terra Accused by Authorities of Violating Capital Market Rules

Five New Ethereum Updates Will Change Ethereum Virtual Machine as We Know It: Details

Ethereum Turns into First Profitable Blockchain from Top 10 of Crypto Market

Prior to the Merge update and the continuous reduction of issuance, Ethereum has been the "unprofitable" blockchain, just as any cryptocurrency network on the market. However, the situation has changed. The "profitability" of a blockchain is not the same as the profitability of a company in traditional finance. Technically, the...
Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16

SHIB Price May Have Found Its Bottom, Here's What's Next

XRP Makes More and More Sense Now: David Gokhshtein

Ex-Ark Invest Manager Describes How to Act Amid Panicking Market

Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis's Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals

Prominent cryptocurrency firm Genesis has suspended customer withdrawals at its lending arm. Derar Islim, interim chief executive officer, says that withdrawal requests currently exceed the available liquidity. Genesis says that its trading and custody businesses are not affected. Bitcoin plunged to an intraday low of $16,505 on the Bitstamp exchange.
One of Largest Ethereum Holders in World Would Surprise You

Arthur Hayes Is Ready to Buy Bitcoin at $10,000

In a recent tweet, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes said that he was ready to buy Bitcoin at the $10,000 level. As reported by U.Today, Hayes correctly predicted the Bitcoin price would plunge to $15,000 on Nov. 8. Back then, the largest cryptocurrency was changing hands above $19,000. On Nov....
Former ARK Invest Analyst Shares Bullish On-chain Insight on Bitcoin, Here's What It's About

Ripple's ODL Solution Gains Substantial Adoption This Year: Report

