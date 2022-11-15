ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Less Is More for Ravens Linebacker Justin Houston

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been more conservative with the snaps for outside linebacker Justin Houston. The team has put him on the field less, which has led to more production. Houston leads the team with 8.5 sacks and feels good physically at the midpoint of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris

The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice

HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Will Isiah Pacheco’s carries increase? Chiefs special teams change could suggest ‘yes’

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco will have his special teams responsibilities reduced while appearing in line to receive more carries ahead. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub confirmed the change-up Thursday, saying Pacheco would no longer be on the kickoff coverage team. Pacheco has played 47 snaps on that unit, according to Pro Football Focus, which is tied for the fifth-highest mark on the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys WATCH: Top 3 Plays from WR Antonio Callaway

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway to a contract Tuesday. His arrival means the Cowboys receiving room is adding a speedy downfield threat, though given that this is a practice-squad berth, with no promises made, it remains to be seen the kind of playing time he could get over the next several weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif After Workout

This midseason reunion is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Jets are signing free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout with the team on Monday, perIan Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran recently completed a portion of his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, balancing his NFL career with his work as a doctor.
Wichita Eagle

LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniforms for Clash With Utah

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will be back under the lights at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night when they welcome No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are looking for some revenge after getting blown out by the Utes twice last year--once...
EUGENE, OR
Wichita Eagle

Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers

Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Preparing for Resurgent Bengals QB Joe Burrow

PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he spent most of the afternoon either picking himself off the turf or chasing after Steelers defenders who had just intercepted him. They forced Burrow to throw four interceptions and sacked him seven times in a 20-23 win in Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy