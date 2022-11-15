Mike Pence Says We’ll Have ‘Better Choices’ Than Donald Trump in the Future
Mike Pence says he thinks the American people will have “better choices” than Donald Trump for their president in the future. Speaking to CNN, Trump’s former vice president said he and his family were currently giving “prayerful consideration” as to whether he should himself launch a bid for the White House in 2024. But when David Muir asked Pence whether Trump should ever be president again after what Pence witnessed during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Pence said: “David, I think that’s up to the American people. But I think we’ll have better choices in the future. The people of this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics, and I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same compassion and generosity of spirit.”
