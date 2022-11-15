FTT Token remains one of the worst performers in the crypto market this week. The token is already down more than 80% from its last week’s price and continues to show very bearish trends. Now, there has been some recovery for the token in the last day but the volatility still remains high. The price of the coin is yet to hit below zero like LUNC did but the collapse of the FTX exchange suggests that this may be the next LUNC in the making.

3 DAYS AGO