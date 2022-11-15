ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students traveled to Holly Springs and Glendora, Mississippi; Elaine, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee. This is the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom Project’s fieldwork trip ran. During the event, student participants, the community members they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to host Fall Festival

The Newberry Main Street Association will host its annual Newberry Fall Festival on Saturday. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Seaboard Drive with more than 100 vendors, animals, children’s activities, food trucks and more. The Puppies of Penzance dog show will...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe celebrates second straight volleyball state title

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe High School officially put a bow on its volleyball season by holding a pep rally to celebrate their volleyball team winning it’s second consecutive state championship in Class 4A. The Raiders (30-2) won their first title in school history in 2021, then backed...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Suwannee Middle School students visit TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalists of the next generation visited TV20 to learn about what it takes to cover local news. We hosted the TV production class from Suwannee Middle School on Tuesday. The students got a chance to stand behind the anchor desk and pose on the green screen....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda. Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29. A final decision on a second reading of a plan...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Newberry on Friday. There will be holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs as well as a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!. The event will be held at City...
NEWBERRY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy