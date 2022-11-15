Read full article on original website
WCJB
Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
WCJB
Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students traveled to Holly Springs and Glendora, Mississippi; Elaine, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee. This is the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom Project’s fieldwork trip ran. During the event, student participants, the community members they...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
WCJB
Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
WCJB
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to host Fall Festival
The Newberry Main Street Association will host its annual Newberry Fall Festival on Saturday. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Seaboard Drive with more than 100 vendors, animals, children’s activities, food trucks and more. The Puppies of Penzance dog show will...
WCJB
Santa Fe celebrates second straight volleyball state title
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe High School officially put a bow on its volleyball season by holding a pep rally to celebrate their volleyball team winning it’s second consecutive state championship in Class 4A. The Raiders (30-2) won their first title in school history in 2021, then backed...
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Funding moves forward on solar pool heating project
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County tourism leaders are taking the plunge to help the high school’s swimming and diving teams and Florida Gateway College is tallying the money they raised for their day of giving in this week’s Columbia County Report. Community Pool Heating. The longtime...
WCJB
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
WCJB
Suwannee Middle School students visit TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalists of the next generation visited TV20 to learn about what it takes to cover local news. We hosted the TV production class from Suwannee Middle School on Tuesday. The students got a chance to stand behind the anchor desk and pose on the green screen....
WCJB
Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
WCJB
Steps to Wellness luncheon to promote health and effects of mental illness
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 6th annual Steps to Wellness luncheon is taking place on Thursday. This educational event is held at the Best Western Gateway Grand. A silent auction precedes the event. The theme this year is the Family Impact Edition. They want to explore what mental health looks...
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County
There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda. Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29. A final decision on a second reading of a plan...
WCJB
Newberry will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Newberry on Friday. There will be holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs as well as a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!. The event will be held at City...
