Joyce Anne McMullen
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Larry D. Boice
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rodney Edward Miller
Rodney Edward Miller, 38, of Spencer died on Nov. 17, 2022, in Spencer. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Hill Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Sara Daniels
Sara Frances (Hargreveas) Daniels, 83, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Nov. 14, 2022. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
David L. Kehl
David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem passed away at 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Masterton Cemetery. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The Stafford Masonic Lodge #300 will hold masonic services at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Steven Alan Nicolson
Steven Alan Nicolson, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
V. Parker Hood
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Dec, 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV which he always considered to be his hometown.
David W. Trippett
David W. Trippett, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Denver and Mildred Trippett. David joined the Army and proudly served his country. He was stationed...
Thomas A. Buckley
Thomas A. Buckley, 66, of Belleville, WV, passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1956, the son of the late Ogden and Velma Jane Buckley. Thomas graduated in 1974 from Parkersburg South High School. He was previously employed by the WV Board of Education and as a Block Mason and Concrete Finisher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
Leo F. Jones
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Sara Jean Bailey
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, died Nov. 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. Per her request, she will be cremated and there will not be a viewing or funeral. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Julie Elaine Parsons
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Roger Wayne Ackerman
Roger Wayne Ackerman, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late George B. Ackerman and Vera J. (Wright) Ackerman. Roger enjoyed working with his hands and making things....
Phelps-Lynch
Elizabeth Grace Phelps became the bride of Wade Thomas Lynch during a double-ring ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. The Rev. David Huffman officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Phelps Jr. of Little Hocking. The groom is the...
Bauerbach on journey to become funeral director
MARIETTA — A Marietta man has begun an apprenticeship at Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home to become a licensed funeral director. Alex Bauerbach graduated from Marietta High School in 2018. While in high school, Bauerbach became an Eagel Scout in 2017 and mentored youth through the Washington County 4-H Program and Putnam Elementary School.
Accounting society honors Marietta College students
MARIETTA — Three students from Parkersburg, Beverly and Vincent were among the four from Marietta College’s Accounting and Public Accounting programs honored for academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. They were David Fruner, class...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-13: * Teressa Gale Harper, 4901 Fourth Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Jessica Lynn Waggoner, Cairo, pleaded no contest to speeding and fined $180.25.
Authority accepts resignation of airport manager
PARKERSBURG – The Wood County Airport Authority voted this morning to accept the resignation of airport Manager Denise Myers. Myers, who took on the job Aug. 1, did not give a reason for her departure in the resignation letter submitted Thursday. Authority members held an emergency meeting in the...
‘Sound of Music’ to resonate on Parkersburg stage starting Friday
PARKERSBURG — “The Sound of Music” opens on Friday for a three-week run at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg. The show opens at 8 p.m. Friday. Show dates are 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Mid-Ohio Valley churches, organizations planning Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — Various organizations and churches will continue the annual Thanksgiving tradition of providing a free meal to residents. Some have chosen to offer the holiday meal as a take-out or delivery option, while others will be offering sit-down meals. * The Parkersburg Salvation Army will hold its free...
