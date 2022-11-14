ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Dogeliens, Shiba Inu, And Apecoin Are Three Coins To Boost Your Portfolio.

The meme coin meta is constantly evolving; daily, we see more news of notable advancements in the landscape. On the 13th of November, 2022, a 5-star restaurant in Dubai announced that they now accept Shiba Inu(SHIB) as a form of payment from their guests. The hotel is one of the best-rated in Dubai and made its debut in the market through this, and it also spurred some other brands to jump on the bandwagon.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
trading-education.com

3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash

3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash - Our Picks. We have scouted the market and found that these 3 cryptos are a sell now before they crash. Find a detailed review on why these coins are a sell in the coming section. Shiba Inu - The meme coin...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy

BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
bitcoinist.com

Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying

The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market. Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
bitcoinist.com

LUNA crash was an earthquake for the crypto industry, FTX fallout might be even bigger: how to invest your crypto savings?

It’s clear to everybody both inside and outside the crypto space that the market is due for a rough few months. Revelations surrounding FTX and its liquidity have boiled into one incident after another and have sent prices going down. On top of that, the DeFi market has also taken a huge plunge, leaving investors with concerns surrounding any passive income means.

