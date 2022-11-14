The meme coin meta is constantly evolving; daily, we see more news of notable advancements in the landscape. On the 13th of November, 2022, a 5-star restaurant in Dubai announced that they now accept Shiba Inu(SHIB) as a form of payment from their guests. The hotel is one of the best-rated in Dubai and made its debut in the market through this, and it also spurred some other brands to jump on the bandwagon.

