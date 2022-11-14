Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens, Shiba Inu, And Apecoin Are Three Coins To Boost Your Portfolio.
The meme coin meta is constantly evolving; daily, we see more news of notable advancements in the landscape. On the 13th of November, 2022, a 5-star restaurant in Dubai announced that they now accept Shiba Inu(SHIB) as a form of payment from their guests. The hotel is one of the best-rated in Dubai and made its debut in the market through this, and it also spurred some other brands to jump on the bandwagon.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
cryptoglobe.com
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
trading-education.com
3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash
3 Cryptos To Sell Now Before They Crash - Our Picks. We have scouted the market and found that these 3 cryptos are a sell now before they crash. Find a detailed review on why these coins are a sell in the coming section. Shiba Inu - The meme coin...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why He Expects Bear Market To Take Ethereum Price to $600
On 13 November 2022, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his technical analysis of the Ethereum ($ETH) price action, and explained why he believes that this bear market could take the $ETH price to as low as $600. According to a report by the Daily Hodl, Cowen said:. “We’ve talked about...
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continue to struggle after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
dailyhodl.com
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Holders Want Out of Crypto – Here’s What He Means
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor says BTC holders no longer want to be associated with other crypto assets. In an interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX exposes the weakness of centralized entities operating in the space while highlighting Bitcoin’s strength. “I...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto.com Cronos Token Plunges 93% From Its ATH – Will The Exchange Become The Next FTX?
Crypto.com token Cronos (CRO) price is consolidating above what may be its last remaining support. CRO is nursing a 45% monthly drop, putting it near the bottom of a declining parallel channel that has served as support for much of the year. After the catastrophe at the cryptocurrency exchange FTX,...
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy
BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
bitcoinist.com
Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying
The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market. Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
bitcoinist.com
LUNA crash was an earthquake for the crypto industry, FTX fallout might be even bigger: how to invest your crypto savings?
It’s clear to everybody both inside and outside the crypto space that the market is due for a rough few months. Revelations surrounding FTX and its liquidity have boiled into one incident after another and have sent prices going down. On top of that, the DeFi market has also taken a huge plunge, leaving investors with concerns surrounding any passive income means.
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
