DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket sale cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demand”
The general sale for Taylor Swift‘s ‘The Eras Tour’ via Ticketmaster has been pulled at the last minute due to “extraordinarily high demand”. Ticketmaster announced today (November 17) that its planned general sale tomorrow (November 18) for Swift’s 2023 North American tour dates has been pulled owing to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination
Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).
J-hope performance, special collaborations announced for MAMA Awards
The 2022 MAMA Awards has announced a series of special performances to be expected at the ceremony later this month. During the press conference held ahead of the 2022 MAMA Awards today (November 16), the awards committee announced a string of special performances to be expected at the upcoming awards ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held across two days on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
Watch Paramore bring disabled fan on stage to perform ‘Misery Business’
Invited a disabled fan on stage to perform ‘Misery Business’ during their show in Atlanta, Georgia this week – see footage below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, who returned with the single ‘This Is Why’ in September, are currently out on an intimate North American comeback tour. It marks Paramore’s first run of dates in more than four years.
Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat
Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums
Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
Nia Archives: “Jungle music has always been a strong sound of the underground”
Nia Archives has gone full Peggy Mitchell. Standing behind the bar of her east London local, The Eleanor Arms, she’s channelling Albert Square’s formidable landlady as she pulls a pint of stout. Given that Nia spent much of lockdown rewatching old episodes of Eastenders on iPlayer, she’s seemingly studied hard for the role. The pub’s actual landlord responds in kind: on the jukebox, he cues up the soap’s pounding theme tune to a roar of laughter. As the Guv’nor leading the charge of British dance music right now, Nia can, seemingly, get away with anything.
Meekz – ‘Respect The Come Up’ review: an assured artistic leap forward
Meekz has had quite the come up. The Mancunian rapper has worked his way into the mainstream by showing off his dexterous flow on tastemaking freestyle series like P110 Hood and Mad About Bars, before he offered his deep, steady tone to M1llionz, Teeway and Pa Salieu’s ‘Year Of The Deal’, one of the most pivotal drill tracks of the past decade.
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
London tattoo studio offers to remove Kanye West tattoos for free
A tattoo studio in London is offering to remove tattoos of Kanye West for free, following the recent controversies surrounding the rapper. NAAMA Studios in London, which usually charges around £2,000 for removals depending on the tattoo, has made the move as a result of West’s offensive remarks in recent weeks.
Enter Shikari release collaborative single with Cody Frost, ‘Bull’
Enter Shikari have shared a new single called ‘Bull’ – you can listen to it below. The song features Cody Frost and marks the band’s second collaboration of the year, following on from this summer’s ‘The Void Stares Back’ with Wargasm. “We’ve known...
Talking Heads’ Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth tells us about 2023 ‘Remain In Love’ tour
Talking Heads co-founders Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth have announced a joint ‘Remain In Love’ in-conversation tour. Check out details below along with our interview with the art-rock icons. The drummer and bassist, who also formed the band Tom Tom Club, will discuss their storied careers, marriage, and...
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Brendan Fraser won’t attend Golden Globes if nominated for ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser has stated his intent to boycott the 2023 Golden Globes, should he be nominated for his performance in The Whale. In a new interview with GQ, Fraser, who is receiving career-best reviews for his turn in Darren Aronofsky’s new film, said he would not attend the event due to his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the Globes.
‘Andor’ episode 11 recap: the penultimate chapter in Star Wars’ best series so far
The recap takes quite a while this week as the threads of Andor’s last 10 episodes are all slowly starting to tie up before the finale. Long story short: everyone is waiting for Cassian (Diego Luna) to come home. Now stuck in the middle of a desert looking for...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ eyes Asia expansion with new seasons in India, Japan and Singapore
A new partnership between World of Wonder and 04 Media could see RuPaul’s Drag Race expanding into Asia in a big way. The partnership will see 04 Media helping Worlds of Wonder develop content in several countries in Asia including India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, with the partnership also extending to the new season of Drag Race Thailand.
