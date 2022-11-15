ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

AMT Coffee sold out of administration to SSP with loss of 100 jobs

The AMT Coffee chain has been sold out of administration with the rescue of 25 outlets, though 18 will close leaving 100 employees facing redundancy. The coffee chain, which has sites in airports, rail hubs, hospitals and other locations throughout the UK and Ireland, saw revenues plummet as the pandemic cut footfall.
Reuters

US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy