🎥Teqball game is coming to Great Bend
A soccer-based sport, Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Fine-tuning their...
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned
When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes
The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday
Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation
Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Opening day of pheasant season makes big impact on Barton Co. economy
It's not all about the birds. Right now, it's deer archery season until the end of the year. But few things draw a crowd like opening day of pheasant and quail season. Saturday was opening day around Kansas. Best Western Angus Inn General Manager Lacey Schofield has now been a part of 16 opening days at the hotel, and says the boom in the economy is always huge.
🎤City Edition: City Clerk Shafer & Attorney Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Shafer and City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Entering design phase for Great Bend’s Heizer Park improvements
A goal to make improvements to Great Bend’s Heizer Park was publicly announced in 2020 by city officials. To get things moving, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board Monday approved a cost sharing agreement with the city to have a master plan designed. A survey from two years ago,...
Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart
In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
Barton Co. Historical Society presents 'Dancing Around the World'
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Barton County Historical Society will host a presentation by the Barton Community College History of Dance students. The students will provide a lively evening of culture sharing and teaching dances. The students will present the history and instruction on dances from their heritage, to include dances from Greece, Mexico, Slovakia and other countries. Students will gain presentational skills as they share a piece of their culture and history.
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Great Bend hospital partnering with community to determine health needs
To help create a heathier, stronger community, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus is partnering with area nonprofits, health departments, schools and insurance providers to determine current health needs. The Great Bend community is encouraged to participate in open meetings to help develop an improvement plan. “This...
United Way of Central Kansas receives $1,000 grant from Wheatland Electric
Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced today that its Sharing Success Fund, managed by the Scott Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 grant to the United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK). UWCK does work in the fields of health, education, and financial stability – three core tenets that are the building...
Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'
Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
Hays BOE gets first look at new high school
Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
