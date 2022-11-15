ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

🎥Teqball game is coming to Great Bend

A soccer-based sport, Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Fine-tuning their...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned

When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School removing weighted status from several classes

The race for class valedictorian and salutatorian may get a little trickier for Great Bend High School students. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, GBHS Principal Tim Friess gave a first read of proposed changes to the 2023-24 Program of Studies, which will be voted on next month. Friess explained why several weighted classes would no longer be weighted.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday

Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday

The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation

Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Great Bend Post

Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart

In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Historical Society presents 'Dancing Around the World'

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Barton County Historical Society will host a presentation by the Barton Community College History of Dance students. The students will provide a lively evening of culture sharing and teaching dances. The students will present the history and instruction on dances from their heritage, to include dances from Greece, Mexico, Slovakia and other countries. Students will gain presentational skills as they share a piece of their culture and history.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'

Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
HAYS, KS
wfxg.com

Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Great Bend Post

Hays BOE gets first look at new high school

Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
