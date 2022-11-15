Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Red Storm hits Huskers hard
It wasn't 40 minutes of hell, but 20 minutes of it proved painful enough. That was enough to do in the Huskers on Thursday night, as St. John's quick hands and defensive pressure flipped in a hurry a game that began with possibilities for Nebraska. The Red Storm (4-0) ran...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
mountonline.org
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former Nebraska HC Doc Sadler as Special Advisor
Sadler has spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the Cornhuskers after being the head coach in Lincoln from 2006-2012.
Yardbarker
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
nebraskanewsservice.net
NSAA Class A State Championship Preview
The Class A State Championship is around the corner as it is a rematch of last year’s game. The Omaha Westside Warriors face off against the Gretna Dragons Monday night. Here is a quick recap of the team’s seasons and a preview of some key players to look out for in the title game.
CBS Sports
Watch St. John's vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carnesecca Arena. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 79-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 16 of 2017.
News Channel Nebraska
'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project
SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, NE. Where the Colorado-Based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Comments / 1