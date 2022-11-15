ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Red Storm hits Huskers hard

It wasn't 40 minutes of hell, but 20 minutes of it proved painful enough. That was enough to do in the Huskers on Thursday night, as St. John's quick hands and defensive pressure flipped in a hurry a game that began with possibilities for Nebraska. The Red Storm (4-0) ran...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton

No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
LINCOLN, NE
mountonline.org

After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests

After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job

Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

NSAA Class A State Championship Preview

The Class A State Championship is around the corner as it is a rematch of last year’s game. The Omaha Westside Warriors face off against the Gretna Dragons Monday night. Here is a quick recap of the team’s seasons and a preview of some key players to look out for in the title game.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project

SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, NE. Where the Colorado-Based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
South Dakota Searchlight

Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed

DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
DAVID CITY, NE
