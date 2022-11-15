Read full article on original website
Related
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater
An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
CNBC
The top 10 most-regretted college majors — and the degrees graduates wish they had pursued instead
Between the sky-high cost and student loan burden, more students are taking a closer look at college's return on investment. When it comes to value, what you study may be the most important factor. Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied...
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Yale Daily News
Yale Law School withdraws from “perverse” U.S. News rankings
Yale Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, Dean Heather Gerken announced Wednesday morning. Yale Law School, which has held the number one spot on the magazine’s list for the past three decades, will be the first top 14 school to part ways with the ranking system. Harvard Law School withdrew later the same day.
marketplace.org
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
The number of international students at U.S. colleges and universities increased during the academic year that ended back in the spring, according to a report out this week from the State Department and the Institute of International Education. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of foreign students fell by about...
Ivy League boycott: Top law schools revolt against US News law school rankings
Harvard Law School announced Wednesday it was withdrawing from the U.S. News and World Report rankings, hours after Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken announced that her institution would no longer participate.
The Hardest Colleges to Get Into
A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
Yale Daily News
Yale boasts most Rhodes Scholars in a decade
Sophie Huttner ’23 waited painfully on a Zoom call for four hours on Saturday evening, sitting in her Silliman College dorm in anticipation of potentially life-changing news. When she heard the final decision, she logged out, ran outside and cheered — then headed straight to Mory’s to celebrate. Huttner...
College rankings are under fire. Is there a better way to rate the value of a degree?
A growing chorus of critics is questioning how the media and other groups rank the nation's colleges, arguing that such lists help neither students nor their families and may obscure better ways of judging the quality of higher education. Millions of high school seniors are currently picking colleges to apply...
At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students
The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university."
Yale Law School pulls itself from ‘perverse’ university rankings over criteria for low-income students
Yale University’s law school is withdrawing from the influential US News & World Report ranking process in one of the most high-profile criticisms yet in a growing movement challenging the magazine’s university ratings system. The law school, consistently rated the best in the country, said in a statement...
CNBC
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
Yale and Harvard law schools say they won't participate in U.S. News rankings
Yale Law School and Harvard Law School both said Wednesday they will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of law schools, marking the biggest shakeup to the closely watched list in years. Yale, which has captured the No. 1 spot every year since U.S....
Westmont College hosts an event to help low-income students pay for college
Westmont College is hosting a community event to help low-income students explore the best ways to fund a college education.
As a Hispanic American, I rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action
As a Hispanic American, I decided to live outside the race box and rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action. That’s real freedom.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the HEC Paris MBA Class of 2024
This edition of Real Humans: MBA Students takes us to France to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at HEC Paris. The Class of 2024 is comprised of 235 students, who may matriculate in September or January (class profile stats are an estimate until students matriculate in January). Thirty-six percent are women and 96 percent are international.
Phys.org
Increased engagement with local communities could encourage a better sense of belonging among students
The forging of deeper connections between students and local communities could be one of the ways that universities seek to improve the sense of belonging felt by their students. Emphasizing the social, cultural, and environmental dimensions of belonging, and recognizing the cultural messages that are implicit within physical surrounding have...
iblnews.org
U.S. Colleges and Universities Saw an Increase of 80% in International Student Enrollments
U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a strong year-over-year rebound in new international student enrollments, with an increase of 80% in the 2021 / 2022 academic year, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE) this week in Washington DC.
facultyfocus.com
Engaging Students in Research
Students’ experiences in higher education goes far beyond the curriculum in their programs. Beyond the classroom walls there are extra-curricular and social activities and numerous other opportunities to gain unique skills and experiences. One such opportunity is for students to become involved in research. This could be in the form of a paid research assistantship (RA), volunteering in a research lab, or by completing an independent project (out of general interest or as a thesis requirement). An additional opportunity to involve students in research could be by embedding it directly into the curriculum via course-based research. The types of research-related opportunities available to students will differ based on the type of institution (interested readers may refer to our previous article, “Writing Your First Grant,” (Cappon & Kennette, 2022) for tips to secure some funding). There may be more opportunities at a research-focused university than a community college or a school more focused on liberal arts. For example, at our institution, faculty are not required to engage in research, so there are fewer opportunities for students. Despite this, 53% of student respondents at our two-year college have indicated they would be interested in research opportunities and identified far more benefits than barriers. This is data from a survey we administered to a group of first semester students enrolled in a two-year social service work diploma program at a Canadian college in Ontario. We will share additional data from this survey throughout this article.
Comments / 0