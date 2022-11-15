ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Daily Mail

Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater

An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
STANFORD, CA
Yale Daily News

Yale Law School withdraws from “perverse” U.S. News rankings

Yale Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, Dean Heather Gerken announced Wednesday morning. Yale Law School, which has held the number one spot on the magazine’s list for the past three decades, will be the first top 14 school to part ways with the ranking system. Harvard Law School withdrew later the same day.
24/7 Wall St.

The Hardest Colleges to Get Into

A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
Yale Daily News

Yale boasts most Rhodes Scholars in a decade

Sophie Huttner ’23 waited painfully on a Zoom call for four hours on Saturday evening, sitting in her Silliman College dorm in anticipation of potentially life-changing news. When she heard the final decision, she logged out, ran outside and cheered — then headed straight to Mory’s to celebrate. Huttner...
AFP

At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students

The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university." 
clearadmit.com

Real Humans of the HEC Paris MBA Class of 2024

This edition of Real Humans: MBA Students takes us to France to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at HEC Paris. The Class of 2024 is comprised of 235 students, who may matriculate in September or January (class profile stats are an estimate until students matriculate in January). Thirty-six percent are women and 96 percent are international.
iblnews.org

U.S. Colleges and Universities Saw an Increase of 80% in International Student Enrollments

U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a strong year-over-year rebound in new international student enrollments, with an increase of 80% in the 2021 / 2022 academic year, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE) this week in Washington DC.
facultyfocus.com

Engaging Students in Research

Students’ experiences in higher education goes far beyond the curriculum in their programs. Beyond the classroom walls there are extra-curricular and social activities and numerous other opportunities to gain unique skills and experiences. One such opportunity is for students to become involved in research. This could be in the form of a paid research assistantship (RA), volunteering in a research lab, or by completing an independent project (out of general interest or as a thesis requirement). An additional opportunity to involve students in research could be by embedding it directly into the curriculum via course-based research. The types of research-related opportunities available to students will differ based on the type of institution (interested readers may refer to our previous article, “Writing Your First Grant,” (Cappon & Kennette, 2022) for tips to secure some funding). There may be more opportunities at a research-focused university than a community college or a school more focused on liberal arts. For example, at our institution, faculty are not required to engage in research, so there are fewer opportunities for students. Despite this, 53% of student respondents at our two-year college have indicated they would be interested in research opportunities and identified far more benefits than barriers. This is data from a survey we administered to a group of first semester students enrolled in a two-year social service work diploma program at a Canadian college in Ontario. We will share additional data from this survey throughout this article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy