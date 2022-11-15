Read full article on original website
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
umd.edu
Young Punks
A black-and-white image of a ragged but focused Joe Strummer of the Clash, trudging through fans to take the stage at Washington, D.C.’s now-demolished Ontario Theatre. A defiant Patti Smith with her cowboy-booted foot stepping on the American flag. A mesmerized Willie Nelson, having a moment with one of his beloved joints at a College Park motel.
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bowser outlines details of 3-year plan
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined details of her three-year plan on Wednesday, stating a new plan to help close the wealth gap in D.C. She said the goal is to improve the quality of life for Black and brown residents impacted by structural racism. She said she aims to provide these […]
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
NPS prepares to clear McPherson Square encampment
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service will move forward with plans to close one of the largest homeless encampments in the District. NPS posted flyers around McPherson Square stating its intention to enforce its “no-camping regulation” by April 12 of 2023. According to the notice, NPS will “clear the encampment at McPherson […]
DC Attorney General sues Commanders again for using DC ticketholders’ deposits
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced on that he is suing the Washington Commanders for using an “illegal scheme” to use deposits for season tickets for its own purposes, cheating ticket holders out of their deposits. This comes a week after Racine filed a lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan […]
Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week
The Washington Nationals Philanthropies announced Wednesday the largest Thanksgiving food distribution in its history with 800 turkeys to be given out next week. The post Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington City Paper
Mayoral Allies Present Potential Conflicts for the D.C. Housing Authority
Two prominent leaders of the D.C. Housing Authority are caught up in conflicts of interest, or at least the appearance of them. The potential issues involve Director Brenda Donald and Commissioner John Falcicchio, both close allies of Mayor Muriel Bowser. Falcicchio serves on the housing authority board by virtue of...
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Washington Examiner
DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons
Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
fox5dc.com
Bob Barnard marks 25 years at FOX 5
WASHINGTON - Reporter Bob Barnard marked a special milestone in his career this week when he celebrated 25 years at FOX 5. Bob got his start in the news business back in the early-80s. As a desk assistant at NBC News in New York, he ran scripts down the halls of 30 Rock in Manhattan for Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
Young Doctors Demonstrate Outside D.C.’s Children’s National Amidst Surge In Respiratory Viruses
Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last night, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.
WJLA
DC Council votes 13-0 to revamp century-old Criminal Code. Will Mayor Bowser veto it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Politicians and city council members at City Hall in DC have been trying to reconstruct the DC Criminal Code for the past 16 years and today in a unanimous vote City Council members approved a 450-page bill to revamp how we handle crime in the District.
Commercial Observer
DC Offers $8M Round of Grants Aimed at Restaurant, Entertainment and Retail Sectors
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who last week won her third term to lead the District, has created a new $8 million round for the Bridge Fund grant program, which provides financial support to businesses and proprietors in the restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. Teaming with the Office of the...
The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
popville.com
“Fires were purposefully set”
Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
mocoshow.com
Historic African American Community ‘Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten’ Will Be Featured in Montgomery History Free Online Presentation That Will Be Available Starting Monday, Nov. 21
Per Montgomery County: The historic African American community of Gibson Grove no longer exists in Montgomery County, but its spirit lives on. The Montgomery History free online presentation, “Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten” will tell the story of the community and its people. The presentation will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21, and can be accessed for one week.
