Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
waovam.com
Elkhorn Road Ribbon Cutting In Books — but INDOT Work About to Begin There
A ribbon cutting happened yesterday to officially open Elkhorn Road to through traffic. The Knox County part of the work has just wrapped up. However, Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says even though the local work is done, the state work is not. The project has taken around five years from planning to completion. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the project took a few bypasses leading up to its completion.
waovam.com
Cold Conditions Don’t Delay Work on Main Street Phases
The last two phases of Main Street keep moving toward completion — despite recent cold conditions. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague expects part of the project to be open sometime early next month. Main contractor Kerns Electric will also be working on the project, weather allowing, throughout the winter.
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
waovam.com
Duke Foundation Comes Around to Give $5,000 Grant to Vincennes Rotary
The Duke Energy Foundation has given $5,000 to the Vincennes Rotary Club as part of a statewide veterans’ related donation. Rotary officials will use the funds to purchase new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veterans’ funerals. The Rotary donation is part of a $34,000 overall...
waovam.com
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
waovam.com
Morning Fire Affects Kitchen Fryer at Vincennes Dairy Queen
A small grease fire affected the Vincennes Dairy Queen this morning at Sixth and Busseron. Fire crews responded to the location around 9:30. An attendant reported trying to start a fryer, and said it caught on fire as it was warming up. The fire was out on fire crews’ arrival....
waovam.com
Althea Laakman, 99, Vincennes
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Althea McKinley Laakman passed away at the age of 99 with her son, Scott at her side. Althea was born in 1923 in Steen Township, Knox County to William H. McKinley and Kathryn E. (Wheeler) McKinley. In 1955 she married Bill (William R.) Laakman, and they had one son, Scott.
MyWabashValley.com
Another system heads this way
Winter weather advisory NW of here tonight. High of 44 and low of 24 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and an East wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has our next system SW of here and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain / snow moves in later overnightand leaves by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry after that for a few days. Temps will stay cold for several more days. Tonight, rain / snow late. Rain / snow for Tuesday and 40. Dry and cold for the next several days.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
waovam.com
Half-Staff Flags Being Flown for Knox County Native Rex Early
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. At different points in his life, Early was a marine, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, author, and more. Holcomb called Early the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.” Early was also a native of Knox County, as is Governor Holcomb.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
WISH-TV
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Oct. 1-31
Grace Lee, 22, Nashville and John Zeigler, 21, Nashville. Nicholas Carter, 41, Muncie, Ill. and Tracey Turner, 53, Muncie, Ill. Seth Detweiler, 26, Nashville and Sarah Stoll, 23, Nashville. Alexandria Copak, 29, Colorado Springs, Col. and Cameron Hall, 30, Colorado Spring, Col. Amanda Romero, 41, Nashville and Matt Lane, 43,...
waovam.com
Natural Gas Build-up Behind Princeton Apartment Explosion
An explosion that blew the second story off of a house in Princeton Tuesday, and damaged a neighbor’s house, was caused by a buildup of natural gas, said the fire department. Three people were hurt, but no one was hurt critically. Two of them were taken to the hospital....
Comments / 0