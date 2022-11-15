Read full article on original website
Related
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Homelessness: Oregon’s next governor focuses on vexing issue
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the...
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
theracingbiz.com
Pimlico-Laurel project: Seeking “reasonable resolution”
When the Maryland General Assembly passed the Racing and Community Development Act in 2020, it was hailed by Thoroughbred industry insiders as “our Triple Crown.” The law provided the financial structure and wherewithal to permit the renovation of PImlico as a worthy home for the Preakness Stakes and the refurbishment of Laurel Park as a world-class everyday home to Maryland racing.
Maryland PIRG Foundation finds recalled and counterfeit toys major threat to children
BALTIMORE – An investigation by the Maryland Public Interest Research Group Foundation found dangerous, recalled toys are easy to buy.In its 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report, the group focused on the role caregivers have in keeping children safe, the availability of recalled toys and dangerous counterfeit toys. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 200,000 children visit the emergency room each year due to toy-related injuries or illnesses.Maryland PIRG Director Emily Scarr told WJZ choking is one of the most common reasons children are hospitalized for toy-related injuries."If something can fit in a choking tube, it is a choking hazard, particularly for children under the age of three," Scarr said.University of Maryland Children's Hospital Director Steven Czinn said being attentive is the way to keep your children safe."The key is to keep an eye on your children," Czinn said. "When you give them the toys, make sure that you look at them, make sure they are age appropriate."Learn more about the Trouble in Toyland 2022 report here.
Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal
Timing of vote in the Board of Public Works becomes an issue. The post State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Comments / 0