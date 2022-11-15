Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
lakercountry.com
School attendance numbers improve slightly on Wednesday
Russell County school attendance numbers improved on Wednesday to 91.5 percent attendance, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. With numerous illness-related school cancellations in recent weeks, Russell County’s attendance has been around the 90 percent mark in recent days. Just Jamestown Elementary at 89.5 percent, was below...
lakercountry.com
RC Schools’ attendance around the 90% mark
Russell County school attendance numbers are hovering around the 90 percent mark so far this week, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. Ford says the numbers are not ideal but the district is holding their own and with faculty and staff still at a good number there are no current plans to cancel school for illness.
lakercountry.com
Meet the Lakers tonight at RCHS
“Meet the Lakers” will take place this evening at Russell County High School. Doors will open at 5:30 with the event getting started at 6 p.m. Admission is free and local vendors will be on site.
adairvoice.com
EXCLUSIVE: Juvenile facility employees, former employees speak out
Whistleblowers paint picture of youth neglect, danger for staff. Editor’s note: The Community Voice rarely includes anonymous sources but is making an exception in this case to allow employees a chance to speak out about conditions of concern at the Adair Youth Development Center. At least two people supported each claim in this article.
lakercountry.com
Blood drive today at SKRECC
The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive is today at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID. Walk-ins are...
lakercountry.com
Mark Anderson, age 56, of Jamestown
Mark Anderson, age 56, of Jamestown, KY passed away Thursday, November 17 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born on Monday, April 04 1966, in Columbus, Indiana. He was the son of:. Mother – Nancy Wilcoxson Anderson, who has preceded him in death. Survivors also include:. 1...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown Council to meet this evening
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
lakercountry.com
Ollace “Honey” Russell, age 84, of Jamestown
Ollace ‘Honey” Russell, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. He was 84 years of age. Ollace was born January 25, 1938, and raised in Russell Springs, son of the late Walter A. and Rena West Russell. He was a retired truck driver with Ryder Trucking Company. He attended Bethel United Baptist Church. Ollace enjoyed woodworking and was a car enthusiast.
lakercountry.com
Community blood drive to be held Thursday
The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive will take place tomorrow at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID....
lakercountry.com
Galito named KHSAA Soccer Official of the Year
Russell County’s Donald Galito was recently selected by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association as the 2022 Soccer Outstanding Official of the Year. Galito, who lives in Russell Springs, has officiated soccer for more than 20 years. One official in each KHSAA sport is named “Outstanding Official of the...
lakercountry.com
Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, age 63, of Russell Springs
Debra Lynn “Debbie” Shearer, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 63 years of age. Debbie was born December 2, 1958, in Louisville, daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Mae Sharp Shepherd. She worked for several years at Fair Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. Debbie stayed busy working all the time, as long as her health allowed. In later years, every chance of a day off, Debbie would take her family out to eat. She loved being with her kids and grandkids.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Planning and Zoning Commission reappointed for another term
The Russell Springs Planning and Zoning Commission were re-appointed to another two-year term. Here’s Mayor Eddie Thomas with more.
lakercountry.com
Riley Passmore, age 73, of Russell County
Riley Passmore, 73, passed away Friday, November 11th, at Fair Oaks Health Systems. Riley was born in Dunnville, KY on March 2, 1949, a son of the late Leora (Lane) and Jim Passmore. Riley is survived by. wife, Margie (Decker) Passmore, of Jamestown, KY. two sons Lee Passmore, of Dunnville,...
lakercountry.com
16 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 16 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from last week’s total of 25. Neighboring Pulaski County had 40 cases, the most in the Lake Cumberland district this week, while Casey County had 31 cases, Wayne County recorded 18 cases, Adair County reported 13 cases, Taylor County had 12, McCreary County reported 11 cases, Green County had eight cases, Clinton County had four cases, and Cumberland County reported three cases.
wymt.com
‘They will help’: Local food banks see increase in families as holidays near
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving. “I mean by the time I pay my bills, get things I need for the house, get food for my animals, plus a few groceries, 61 cents is what I have left,” Teresa Cole said. Officials...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
harrodsburgherald.com
Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower
Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
lakercountry.com
Bonnie “Sunshine” Selby Kimbler, age 98, of Russell Springs
Bonnie “Sunshine” Selby Kimbler, of Russell Springs, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Taylor Regional Hospital, in Campbellsville. She was 98 years of age. Sunshine was born in Russell County on January 9, 1924, daughter of the late F.L. and Cleo Phelps Selby. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Sunshine was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
lakercountry.com
RCMS Basketball drops 2 of 3 to Clinton County
The Russell County Middle School Laker Basketball teams dropped 2 of 3 games to Clinton County Thursday night. The 6th grade team picked up the lone victory, a 33-17 win. The 7th grade team fell by a score of 29-22, while the 8th grade team fell by a score of 34-29.
