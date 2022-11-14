Read full article on original website
Related
stonybrook.edu
Katrín Sigurdardóttir Named Charles C. Bergman Endowed Visiting Professor in Studio Art
Internationally renowned visual artist Katrín Sigurdardóttir, MFA, has been named the next Charles C. Bergman Endowed Visiting Professorship in Studio Art in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Art. In her work, Sigurdardóttir explores the ways in which physical structures and boundaries define our perception. Through...
stonybrook.edu
Stony Brook Bach Festival Features Internationally Acclaimed Musicians
The Department of Music presents Bach at Stony Brook, a two-day festival featuring internationally renowned musicians on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1. All events are free and open to the general public, and take place at Staller Center Recital Hall. The program begins Wednesday at 8 p.m., with...
stonybrook.edu
Hewitt Merges Social Science with Engineering and Design
When people think about buildings, they often think about the science that goes into designing and the materials that they’re made of. But there are many other factors to consider, especially how humans interact with the buildings they live in. Studying and understanding that will help engineers and scientists improve the relationships between humans and their built environments.
stonybrook.edu
SBU Named an ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting
Stony Brook joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:. Participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. Shared 2020 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN. Developed and submitted a 2022 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN.
stonybrook.edu
SBU Police Officers Receive 2022 SUNY University Police Awards
Several Stony Brook University police officers are recipients of the State University of New York (SUNY) 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association. The annual awards honor lieutenants, officers and staff for their heroic efforts and bravery on campus as well as their professionalism.
stonybrook.edu
Stony Brook University to Help Expand Mental Health Services for Youth
Governor Hochul Announces $3.3M in Federal Grants to Providers Across the State. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $3.3 million to community-based healthcare providers that will increase access to mental health services for children and families, including $250,000 to Stony Brook University to provide training that will help mental health care providers better serve dually diagnosed people who are living with mental illness and a developmental disability.
Comments / 0