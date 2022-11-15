Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. While temperatures rise into the upper 30’s, with the wind factored in, wind chills will be in the teens and 20’s all day. Tonight, a cold front might trigger a little light snow across the Wabash Valley. Tomorrow will be even colder with temperatures only rising to near the freezing mark and wind chills in the single digits to start the day Friday. This weekend will be sunny and dry, but still colder than it should be. Temperatures will reach only into the mid 30’s. By the start of next week, we warm to more seasonable levels and reach the low 50’s by Tuesday. Could be some light rain developing toward Thanksgiving.

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO