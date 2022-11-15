Read full article on original website
Related
This Clippers-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Los Angeles is a city of dreams. It’s also home to two NBA teams. Maybe you’ve been there, and maybe you haven’t. You’re still familiar with it. Of course you’ve seen it in movies – it’s the city where movies get made. The...
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. NBA teams need to make similarly difficult decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary. Maybe your new friend got accepted into a prestigious school – hundreds of miles away. In that event, all you can do is say “so long”.
3 Changes New York Knicks Must Make To Turn Things Around
The 2022-23 NBA season has gone pretty much as expected for the New York Knicks. They are currently 7-7 on the season as they are handling business for the most part against teams under .500 but struggling to keep up with the teams that are above the .500 mark. That...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Sporting News
Charles Barkley slams Nets, says franchise featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has 'wasted four years'
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
NBC Sports
Nets players, coaches reportedly growing frustrated with Ben Simmons, he pushes back
Ben Simmons had maybe his best game of the season Tuesday night, even while his team was getting its doors blown off by the Kings. He was moving well, more aggressively attacking the rim, and finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. It was a solid performance.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
Ex-Knicks coach has interesting comments about Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony seems to have an unlikely ally. Ex-New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson, now the head coach at Indiana University, appeared this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio. In the interview, Woodson made interesting comments about his former player Anthony. “If I was still coaching in that league, he would...
This Heat-Rockets Trade Features Bam Adebayo
You don’t want to jump the gun, but you don’t want to fall behind either. The only thing worse than jumping the gun is letting your opponent get a head start. Call it a rat race, or call it an arms race: either way, the NBA is a race.
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
It’s not easy moving a distressed asset. Suppose you own stocks in a successful company. Now, imagine that company finds itself in the middle of a PR disaster. Suddenly, its value plummets. Who would want to buy those stocks? NBA teams need to think like investors. When one of...
NBC Sports
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis stars off bench in blowout win over Brooklyn Nets
The Sacramento Kings got 83 points from their bench in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.
