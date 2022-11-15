Read full article on original website
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
Teen shot in leg while walking through gate of apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartments in the...
Residents at Northwest Side apartment complex evacuated due to fire
SAN ANTONIO – Residents at a Northwest Side apartment complex had to leave their units on Thursday night due to a fire. San Antonio firefighters said the blaze started at 10:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Evers Road. Firefighters arrived to find...
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
Man who drove off elevated I-35 ramp, killing passenger, will be charged with murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who lost control of his car and drove off an elevated off-ramp from Interstate 35 downtown early Thursday will be charged with murder, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Salazar said that James Chancellor had a...
Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side. They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.
5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street. According to police, officers were following...
Pedestrian hit, killed in late-night vehicle crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Bermuda Drive and Highway 87, just outside Loop 410.
Man shot during altercation at NE Side apartment complex; suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Parker Apartment Homes in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.
SAPD chief: Councilman ‘was not given any special treatment’ in hit-and-run case
SAN ANTONIO – Despite being found lying on the ground just yards away from a Jeep that a witness had followed from a hit-and-run crash, Clayton Perry ended the night of Nov. 6 at his home, instead of the back of a police car. Questions about why Perry wasn’t...
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car goes off highway and crashes on street below, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital following a vehicle crash near downtown early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 South, near the Frio Street ramp. According to Bexar County...
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
Woman in custody after gasoline-soaked rags found at scene of east-side fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a possible arsonist after an east-side home went up in flames overnight. It happened on South Gevers Street at Aransas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a woman was taken into custody and some gasoline-soaked rags were found. at the home,...
Late-night fire destroys home under construction on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home under construction on the city’s East Side. The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Aransas Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and South Gevers Street.
