San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side. They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Late-night fire destroys home under construction on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home under construction on the city’s East Side. The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Aransas Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and South Gevers Street.
San Antonio, TX

