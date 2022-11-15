The recent market volatility has prompted many investors to reconsider the cryptocurrencies they have invested in. They are weighing all the cryptos on the basis of their market performance and growth prospects. Investors are now willing to leave the loss-making projects to add promising cryptos to their portfolios. This trend has hurt The Protocol (THE) and Cardano (ADA), which have been losing investors to the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new player in the field. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has become the most sought-after crypto due to its usability.

1 DAY AGO