ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Clint Bitting a 2022 Atlantic Hall of Fame Inductee

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQcmZ_0jBGQ06S00

(Atlantic) Clint Bitting is one of three wrestlers that will be inducted into the 2022 Atlantic Wrestling Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Clint is a 2001 Atlantic High School graduate. His accolades included; a two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament runner-up, a three-time Tri-Center Wrestling Tournament Champion, a one-time ADM Tournament champion, and twice finished second as a runner-up. Additionally, he twice appeared in the championship match at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament and concluded as a two-time runner-up at the Council Bluffs Tournament.

Clint Bitting went on to appear on the highest stage of Iowa high school wrestling, at the State Tournament in Des Moines, during his sophomore, junior, and season seasons. As a three-time state qualifier, Bittings’ journey included two sectional tournament runner-up medals and a first-place finish his senior season. He qualified for the state tournament twice as a district runner-up in his sophomore and junior seasons. He captured the district title his senior year. Clint was 30-11 his freshman year, 25-2 as a sophomore, 35-9 his junior season, and 38-10 his senior year, with a career record of 128-51. A 72-percent winning percentage.

Bitting was a key member of four wrestling teams that has a combined dual record of 61-13.

In addition to his success on the wrestling mat, Clint was a three-year letter winner in football and captain his senior season. He was a four-time letter winner in baseball. He took his talents to Cloud County Junior College, where he started for two years as a catcher, and finished his career at the University of Iowa, where he lettered as a catcher his junior season and received a marketing degree.

Clint is currently an area manager for Altec Industries for the past 16 years. He and his wife, Missy, have two sons, Bennett and Cole. They reside in Chanhassen, Minnesota, located just outside of Minneapolis.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is this Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Venue. Tickets are $10.00, which includes a meal.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

John Burns Obituary

John Dean Burns, the son of Howard and Geraldine (Nelson) Burns was born April 12, 1955 in Lake City, Iowa and died November 16, 2022, at the Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 67 years, 7 months, and 4 days. When John was young his mother died and John was raised by Richard and Lela Gleason.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Robert “Bob” Carr Obituary

Robert “Bob” Dean Carr, 76, of Brayton, Iowa, formerly of Anita, Iowa, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Bob was born to Eugene and Delores (Wohlleber) Carr in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 7, 1946. He was raised on a farm south of Wiota before moving to Anita and attending Country School. After moving to Casey for a short time, his family relocated to South Des Moines where Bob was an avid go cart racer while attending and eventually graduating from Des Moines Tech in 1964. After high school Bob met and married Deborah Hoksbergen on August 7, 1965 and moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Shortly thereafter they moved to Beech, Iowa, where Bob worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber near the State Fairgrounds for over 18 years. He and Deborah were blessed with two children, Deanne and Denise. During these years, Bob especially enjoyed being part of a pit crew for sprint car races in Knoxville, Iowa, and fishing and camping with his family.
BRAYTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon boys wrestling hammering the basics in early season practices

(Audubon) Audubon begins their 2022-23 wrestling season on Thursday, December 1st with a quadrangular against AHSTW, Woodbine, and Logan-Magnolia. Wheeler wrestling coach Tyler Christensen provides a run down of the team’s returning wrestlers. “We have Alex Hansen. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid. I’m excited to see what he can accomplish this year. We have Jack Stanerson as a light weight for us. He was a freshman for us last year, so we’ll see what kind of a year he can put together as a sophomore. Then we have Colin Hartl coming back for us as well. Second year wrestlers as a sophomore. He’s pretty excited to actually have some background knowledge when it comes technique and moves. We’ll look to see some exciting things out of him as well.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley/O-M wrestlers expect to maintain high standard despite key losses

(Greenfield) A new wave of talent will be tasked with carrying on the upward trajectory of Nodaway Valley/O-M wrestling. Gone is multi-time state place winner Elliot Cooney along with some other key veterans from last year, but the Wolverines and coach Brad Honnold have some youngsters ready to step up. “We’ve got some good, young kids returning. We have high expectations. That’s the thing that we’ve really instilled the last two years, my second year with coach Kolby Baier, is just raising the standard and raising those expectations. I don’t think we expect anything less than we did last year. Come in and compete and improve throughout the season and the ultimate goal is in February with the district tournament and the state tournament.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Juanita Young Obituary

Juanita Ruby Young died on November 12, 2022, in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 93 years, 3 months and 17 days. She was born in Missouri on July 26, 1929, the daughter of Pearly Lee and Zelda Bell (Snyder) Clay. She was married to Lloyd Allen Logue in 1950. Lloyd died in the Korean War and was never recovered. On October 7, 1952, she married Paul Laverne Young in Anchorage, Alaska where Paul was stationed at Fort Richardson Army base. After Paul’s discharge from the army, they farmed near Hancock until 1954 when they purchased a farm between Griswold and Carson.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dan Wilson Obituary

Daniel Gene Wilson, the son of Gerald and Bette (Turner) Wilson, was born May 4, 1960, in Council Bluffs, IA. Dan died Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA, at the age of 62 years, 6 months, and 10 days. Dan attended school in...
OAKLAND, IA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Phillip Chance Obituary

Phillip Chance, 81, of Menlo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Per Phillip’s wishes, no visitation and services will be held at this time. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional services.
MENLO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Blum and Wieser impressed by generosity through Srooge Contest

(Atlantic) Donations for Atlantic’s scrooge contest are being accepted until noon on November 22nd. Lori Blum and Joyce Wieser are teaming up as candidates representing Brown’s Shoe Fit. Wieser admits it has been a fun process. “I think it’s been really a lot of fun. We’ve gotten to see a lot of people that normally we wouldn’t run into. It’s really kind of humbling to see the generosity of people in the community when they come in with cash or food items or checks. It’s just nice to see people open their hearts to others in the community.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jeff Gude appreciative of chance to be a Scrooge Candidate

(Atlantic) Jeff Gude, of First Whitney Bank, is in the running for Atlantic’s annual scrooge contest. He has learned a lot about how the Atlantic Food Pantry operates. “It really has been quite eye opening on the amount of volunteers that make this go. It’s really quite impressive to see a community our size come together this time of year and do this campaign. That’ goes back to Big ‘E’ Hoover and now her daughters are taking it over to make sure her legacy keeps going. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”
ATLANTIC, IA
KETV.com

Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
OMAHA, NE
1380kcim.com

Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday

Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
CARROLL, IA
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy