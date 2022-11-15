Clint Bitting a 2022 Atlantic Hall of Fame Inductee

(Atlantic) Clint Bitting is one of three wrestlers that will be inducted into the 2022 Atlantic Wrestling Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Clint is a 2001 Atlantic High School graduate. His accolades included; a two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament runner-up, a three-time Tri-Center Wrestling Tournament Champion, a one-time ADM Tournament champion, and twice finished second as a runner-up. Additionally, he twice appeared in the championship match at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament and concluded as a two-time runner-up at the Council Bluffs Tournament.

Clint Bitting went on to appear on the highest stage of Iowa high school wrestling, at the State Tournament in Des Moines, during his sophomore, junior, and season seasons. As a three-time state qualifier, Bittings’ journey included two sectional tournament runner-up medals and a first-place finish his senior season. He qualified for the state tournament twice as a district runner-up in his sophomore and junior seasons. He captured the district title his senior year. Clint was 30-11 his freshman year, 25-2 as a sophomore, 35-9 his junior season, and 38-10 his senior year, with a career record of 128-51. A 72-percent winning percentage.

Bitting was a key member of four wrestling teams that has a combined dual record of 61-13.

In addition to his success on the wrestling mat, Clint was a three-year letter winner in football and captain his senior season. He was a four-time letter winner in baseball. He took his talents to Cloud County Junior College, where he started for two years as a catcher, and finished his career at the University of Iowa, where he lettered as a catcher his junior season and received a marketing degree.

Clint is currently an area manager for Altec Industries for the past 16 years. He and his wife, Missy, have two sons, Bennett and Cole. They reside in Chanhassen, Minnesota, located just outside of Minneapolis.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is this Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Venue. Tickets are $10.00, which includes a meal.