Read full article on original website
Related
Local Facebook User’s Bold Statement & Challenge to All Women
I came across a Facebook post from my dear friend Anna Romero this week and it touched my heart, enough so, that I felt compelled to share it with you adding a few of my own thoughts as well. Anna Romero is one of the most beautiful people, inside and...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0