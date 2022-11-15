Read full article on original website
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large
DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
National Park Service awards DEP a combined $1M grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House historic sites
NEW JERSEY – The National Park Service has awarded the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection a combined $1 million for two state historic sites in the inaugural round of funding for the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Wednesday.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
State gets nearly $2.3 million in effort to provide equitable access to jobless benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor announced $6.8 million in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware and Wyoming to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people with obstacles to access. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the latest round of grants will support states’ projects...
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn elected “Woman of Excellence” by National Foundation of Women Legislators
CHARLESTON, SC – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn is the sole New Jersey recipient of the National Foundation for Women Legislators’ (NFWL) elected women of excellence award. She was honored at the organization’s 2022 conference in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday. The award goes to women legislators who have...
Tension emerges around Kent County Levy Court's plan to provide ARPA funding to Delaware Turf
Kent County’s Levy Court is still distributing more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and this week, questions emerged about a large chunk to the Delaware Turf athletic complex south of Dover. Levy Court set its ARPA spending priorities in April, focusing on support for senior...
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
State holds meeting on zero-emission vehicle mandate
Under a proposed regulation being considered by Delaware’s environmental control agency, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware would be zero-emissions by 2035. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a virtual workshop on the matter Tuesday, yielding varied opinions. Gov. John Carney in March announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC
Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
C&N donates $20K through EITC contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties
DOYLESTOWN, PA – C&N, a leading financial services company across Pennsylvania and New York, recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening its communities through...
This Wilmington Documentary Won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy
The Pathway Home is being recognized for its exploration of America’s homelessness crisis and potential to inspire nationwide change. A film showing how a New Castle County program that provides shelter for the homeless while helping them return to being self-supporting has been recognized for its sensitive exploration of that nationwide social dilemma. The Pathway Home was created by Wilmington-based production company Short Order Production House and produced by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. The 16-minute documentary won a mid-Atlantic Emmy for its portrayal of how the county in December 2020 converted a Sheraton hotel on Airport Road into Hope Center for the homeless.
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
Donaldson’s Greenhouse and Nursery participates in ‘Trees for Troops’
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Donaldson’s Greenhouse and Nursery is making sure that United States armed forces members have Christmas trees with the annual “Trees for Troops” program. Trees for Troops, is a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to...
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to...
New Jersey Innovation Fellows program will provide grant funding, mentorship to first-time entrepreneurs
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Thursday announced plans to create a competitive program – the New Jersey Innovation Fellows (NJIF), which will offer mentorship and grants of up to $400,000 to teams of first-time entrepreneurs. The program will provide income replacement so that...
Dover AFB to Host State of the Base
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
