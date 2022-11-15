Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO