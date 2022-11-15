Read full article on original website
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Chicago police put out alert, share surveillance photos after string of robberies at Target stores
One took place at the store on South State, five others happened at the store on Clark Street in the South Loop.
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
cwbchicago.com
Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say
The son of a prominent Chicago pastor was carrying illegal mushrooms, and his backseat passenger had a gun during a traffic stop in the South Loop on Thursday night, officials said. Corey Brooks II, the 21-year-old son of “Rooftop Pastor” Corey Brooks, is charged with felony possession of a controlled...
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police officer arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO -- A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department's training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on...
cwbchicago.com
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
JW Marriott Chicago front desk clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say
The clerk handed over $800 and the offended fled on foot, according to Chicago police.
Indiana man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 64-year-old man from Indiana with “no ties to Glenwood” has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer after shooting at officers Thursday evening. Officers were called to a ranch-style property around 6:30 p.m. near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue on the report of shots […]
Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Mines and the victim were...
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 2:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was on foot in the 1100 block of South Sacramento when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, police said. The man was...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting
Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
cwbchicago.com
Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop
Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
Bolingbrook man charged for murder in double fatal shooting in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A suburban man was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of two men, 30 and 40, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown on September 10. According to the police, 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday at the 100 block of East 32nd. Street for shooting and killing Luis Delgado, 40, and […]
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
