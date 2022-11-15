ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both legs on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 2:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was on foot in the 1100 block of South Sacramento when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, police said. The man was...
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
cwbchicago.com

Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop

Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
cwbchicago.com

Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
