rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT BY THE NWS
We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences!. If you lived in a haunted house, seen something strange in the skies,. seen a weird creature, or have had any strange and unexplained experiences. we would love to hear from you!. Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. and tell us in depth...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Bursts of Snow in Scattered Heavier Snow Showers
Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents
This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Say it ‘aint snow… More Than One Chance of Snow This Week
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
nrgmediadixon.com
First Measurable Snow Forecast for This Week, Dixon Crews Say They are Ready
The weatherman is calling for the first measurable snow fall for this winter season. The Sauk Valley got a little taste of winter this past Saturday when snow fell and stayed around in some places. No matter how much snow does come down in Dixon, street crews are ready says...
Crash halts traffic on Beltine Road, officials urge caution on slick bridges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As snow fell on the Rockford area Wednesday morning, police dealt with several crashes, including one that happened on Beltline Road. First responders were called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. in the 7100 block of Beltline Road, at the bridge spanning the Kishwaukee River, near the Falcon Road intersection. Rockford […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Riverside Bridge Between Loves Park And Rockford Is Reportedly Closed, Bridge Is Iced Over
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident With Injuries On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Very Slippery Road Conditions Are Being Reported, And Another Accident…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: School Bus And Vehicle Collide In Loves Park, Roads And Bridges Are Reportedly Icing Over
Is it illegal in Illinois to warm up your car?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s cold outside, and ’tis the season for Illinois residents to warm up their cars and trucks before they get out on the roads. Understanding the need warm vehicles up before going to work in the morning, while at the store, or even dining out, the Rockford Police Department is reminding everyone […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Power Outage Near The Mall
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Rollover Accident With Extrication, At Least Two Injured
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident near Cherry Valley
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pie: Magpie
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Magpie in Rockford. We’re talking to Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie about why she believes Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie. Stephanie tells us that she called the restaurant Magpie because her grandmother is from New Zealand and told her about the chatty bird called magpie. The pies she is showing off are the apple and pumpkin pie. Both pies are available to be made vegan and she says that the apple is her favorite to make because it takes the most skill. If you think that Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : A LOT OF ACCIDENTS BEING REPORTED
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Reports Of The Mall Being On Lockdown
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : ARTERIAL SALTING OPERATION
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
