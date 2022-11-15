ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Shore News Network

Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Investigating Thursday Afternoon Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting at the Depot on Forest Avenue Thursday afternoon just after 4. Police were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23 year old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the hand that he suffered earlier in the day. The victim told police he was shot by a black man wearing a black puffy coat. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing scheduled for South Street mass shooting suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting had a preliminary hearing Thursday.Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that led to the gunfire that killed three people and injured eleven others on June 4. He's been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.In September, a judge held a preliminary hearing for three other suspects.At the hearing, a judge set a formal arraignment for December 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Couple offering reward for dog allegedly stolen at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old."Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog."He is part of our family," Berk said."We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

