fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
fox29.com
Police looking for 2 male suspects after armed carjacking at gas station in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - An armed carjacking has sparked an investigation, and search for suspects in Philadelphia's Tacony section. Police say a vehicle was carjacked from an Exxon Gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle is described as a 2013 black Honda Civic or Honda Accord with PA tag LNC-9023.
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police
A robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood ended with a crash.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
fox29.com
Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale. According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a...
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer injured after patrol car struck in Bustleton intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after a two-car crash in the city's Bustleton section Friday night. Police say the officer was driving through a green light at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Northeast Boulevard when his patrol car was struck around 9 p.m.
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of West Olney Avenue.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Thursday Afternoon Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting at the Depot on Forest Avenue Thursday afternoon just after 4. Police were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23 year old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the hand that he suffered earlier in the day. The victim told police he was shot by a black man wearing a black puffy coat. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
Philadelphia police car crashes in Germantown
The police cruiser smashed into a sign at the intersection. Another vehicle stopped on a lawn about 10 feet away.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for South Street mass shooting suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting had a preliminary hearing Thursday.Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that led to the gunfire that killed three people and injured eleven others on June 4. He's been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.In September, a judge held a preliminary hearing for three other suspects.At the hearing, a judge set a formal arraignment for December 1.
Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Couple offering reward for dog allegedly stolen at Philadelphia Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old."Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog."He is part of our family," Berk said."We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at...
