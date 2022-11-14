Read full article on original website
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
WDEL 1150AM
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Fire Heavily Damages Ocean View Area Home
Firefighters from Millville were called for a structure fire around 1:15 this morning on Newport Village Drive in the Clearwater development. Crews arriving on the scene found a single story home with a front porch fully involved in flames and extending to the home. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly two hours – crews from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Frankford and Roxana provided assistance or back up. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities
Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI) invites you to participate in Milford’s 2022 Winter Festivities. Milford’s Winter Festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus in the Downtown on Saturday November 26th at 11AM and continue with “The Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market” on Saturday December 3rd, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Join the DMI Promotion Committee as they prepare for one ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought for breaking into Cape May home twice, unplugging security cam
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A burglary suspect was caught on security camera just moments before he allegedly unplugged the device. Police say the man used several tools to break into the rear door of a home on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May last week. Hours later he came back...
watchthetramcarplease.com
A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County TODAY!
Today begins a new chapter in the Mark Himebaugh story. A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County as part of their recreation of events on November 25th, 1991. The crew will also begin interviewing some of the people involved during the time that Mark disappeared.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Ristorante Antipasti
OCEAN CITY, Md.– For over twenty years, locals and visitors alike have spoken highly of Ristorante Antipasti in Ocean City, which has been featured on TV shows like Food Network’s “Best Of” and, now, this week’s Foodie Friday. Ristorante Antipasti is located at 3101 Philadelphia...
oceancity.com
Winterfest Packages 2022
Take a break from your every day routine, and head down to Ocean City for the sparkling, magical Winterfest of Lights. A little escapism does us all good, and walking through the Winterfest of Lights will surely take you to your happy place. Even better, some Ocean City hotels have put together Winterfest Packages which include your room, tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and some other goodies, so you can make a whole weekend, or weekday break of it! Brighten up your dreary November and December with a visit to Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights. Here are hotels with Winterfest Packages for you to choose from.
delawaretoday.com
Sposato Family Vineyards Pinot Noir Is Perfect for Thanksgiving
Sposato Family Vineyards Pinot Noir is the perfect wine pairing to complete your Thanksgiving spread in Delaware. Sposato Family Vineyards wines can be found at various locations throughout Delaware. Visit sposatofamilyvineyards.com to learn more. Karen Sposato doesn’t need to think twice when selecting a Thanksgiving Day libation. The Milton resident...
Cape Gazette
Clear Space sells Rehoboth Avenue properties for $2.8 million
Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. Clear Space Theatre Company may not be getting a new home on Rehoboth Avenue, but at the very least, it appears the theater made a smart investment on the three lots it tried to build on. According to online listings, the three...
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
WGMD Radio
Fire Breaks Out in Milton Area Home Thursday Morning
Milton firefighters were called for a fire Thursday morning on Broadkill Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a two story home. Additional units from Lewes, Ellendale, Memorial and Indian River assisted. Sussex County Paramedics and other local EMS were on the scene as well. There are reports that one person was hospitalized with burns.
Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – A home occupied by a 74-year-old man was shot at Monday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. At around 4:43 pm, the man reported hearing a single gunshot outside his house on Reynolds Pond Road. Responding police officers investigated and found a single bullet hole where a round struck the home. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, there are no suspects. Police have also come up empty-handed in their search for nearby surveillance video footage. The post Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
