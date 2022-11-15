‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983

Read full article on original website
Idonoshit
3d ago
Oh how ironic a communist party attacked the FBI now the tables have turned and the communist FBI is attacking us
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's WeddingBridget Mulroy
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
Manhattan District Attorney vacates 188 cases tied to convicted cops
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. DA Alvin Bragg's office wants past convictions tossed on the grounds of due process violations, following investigations from the newly-created Post-Conviction Justice Unit. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Correction officer assaulted by inmate on Rikers Island
NEW YORK - The union representing Correction Officers in New York City is expressing its outrage after an officer was reportedly assaulted by a person in custody on Rikers Island. According to a DoC spokesperson, at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified officer was working at the Robert N....
‘We thank God for their service to the city.’ Annual Blue Mass honors NYPD officers on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers past and present were honored for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe at the annual NYPD Blue Mass in Huguenot Thursday evening. The event, held at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, was presided over by...
Staten Island Courthouse brawler who acted as own attorney hit with stiff sentence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He literally fought the law and the law won. Following two convictions in three years for a series of assaults involving courthouse officers, a Staten Island man was handed down a stiff sentence Monday by Justice Alexander Jeong in state Supreme Court, St. George. The...
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
Bloomberg adviser angered that Dem arrogance, ignorance of crime cost them critical New York seats
Former Mayor Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson slammed Democrats for reckless gerrymandering and ignoring New York's crime rate, thus losing them crucial House races.
New Jersey Globe
Laufenberg sentenced for stealing union funds
The former head of the Northeast Carpenter’s Union Pension Fund was sentenced to six months of home confinement and three years’ probation after admitting that he embezzled about $140,000. George R. Laufenberg, a former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, admitted in June...
The Jewish Press
Meeting Hijacked – Protestors Halt State Bar Association Session On Litigation
If you ever thought going to a meeting about commercial litigation practice with the acting chief judge of the state’s highest court at a white-shoe law firm hosted by the New York State Bar Association could be boring, here’s a story that will make you think twice about such gatherings.
NYPD COP CONVICTIONS TOSSED: 188 misdemeanors tied to 8 officers vacated by DA
Nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions tied to 8 NYPD officers who previously “abused their positions of power” – including bribery, stealing and selling firearms, and perjury – have been vacated, Manhattan District Attorney said Thursday.
dallasexpress.com
NYC Workers’ Bid to Block Vaccine Mandate Denied
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has rejected a request for a stay made by New York City employees who are currently challenging the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The City of New York had previously rejected a request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate...
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan Migrants
A Venezuelan barber in Bushwick has long welcomed friends, acquaintances, and strangers from his own country into his Brooklyn home. Screenshot Image of the home shelter.Image by Gwynne Hogan From twitter.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Individual sought for questioning in connection with rock-toss burglary at popular Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary of a restaurant in Fort Wadsworth. The incident occurred overnight from Nov. 9 to 10 at 138 Fingerboard Road near Tompkins Avenue, according...
NBC New York
I-Team: More NYers are Being Arrested or Ticketed While Recording Video of NYPD
Data reported by the NYPD show police officers in New York City have dramatically increased enforcement against people using cell phone cameras to record the police. Under the city’s new “Right to Record” law, the NYPD must report statistics on how many people are arrested or ticketed while capturing video or pictures of police interactions.
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
PLANetizen
New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude
An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 8