King county prosecutor files charges in Ingraham High School shooting case

Classifieds: Fire commissioner meeting time rescheduled
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the December 1, 2022 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony. Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith.
Mountlake Terrace post office to be relocated - postal service taking public comments
When the postal service, which never bothered to buy the land, lost its location in North City, residents in Lake Forest Park and NE Shoreline found it easiest to use the small postal station in Mountlake Terrace at 23210 57th Ave W. Now the postal service has lost that location...
Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District
The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
Veterans event at Shoreline City Hall
A celebration held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, was sponsored by City of Shoreline, Shoreline Veterans Association, Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, and the US Volunteers-Joint Services Command. Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully welcomed the participants and led the Pledge of Allegiance as well as presenting...
Wild Creatures: Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Cougars are known for being great travelers. Typically, an adult female has a home range of about 60-100 square miles that she occupies on her own (with cubs), and a male’s home range will overlap those of 4-5 females. Fall is a time when it’s common to see younger...
NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature
The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate. National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help...
The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline
The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions. The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133, opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.
Classic beauty: Sunset from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
This is a view that never gets old. The arbor is on the top level of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. People get their coffee and back into parking spots to watch the sunset. It's one of the best shows in town. The park address is 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline,...
Jobs: Northwest Region Program Delivery Manager – Transportation Technical Engineer
$89,271 - $120,078 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic leader to serve as the next Program Delivery Manager for our Northwest Region (NWR). As the Program Delivery Manager, this position will manage the daily operations of the NWR Program Delivery office to monitor, make...
Rock out with the Elks at Open House Membership Drive Saturday with Music and Dance
The Shoreline Elks are hosting an open house membership drive on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Free admission to the LAKE CITY RECORD SHOW begins at 11am. Lunch will be offered from 11am to 4pm and dinner from 5 - 8pm. ROCK N ROLL. The CAPTAIN will be spinning gold from...
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival bringing “Spring Vibes” and gardening celebrities to Seattle
SEATTLE, WA. – November 16, 2022 – The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, a tradition signifying the start of Spring in the PNW for over 30 years, is back in full glory February 15 – 19, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center. This year’s festival, themed “Spring...
Join the LFP in Action Book Club
The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience. To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake
An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
Destinations: Wild Lanterns is open at the Woodland Park Zoo
The extravagant outdoor winter light show at the Woodland Park Zoo known as Wild Lanterns is open now until January 22, 2023. There are many intricate, large-scale scenes of animals and fantastic flowers. A perfect evening event now that dark comes so early. Maps, directions, tickets - everything you need...
Shopping Locally can reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions
There is some good news on the Greenhouse gas emissions front. Technology is making cars and trucks that are much more efficient in terms of CO2 emissions. And electric cars and trucks are increasingly part of the vehicle picture. However, we are starting from a high level of emissions. In...
FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18
After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
