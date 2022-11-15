ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Classic beauty: Sunset from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

This is a view that never gets old. The arbor is on the top level of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. People get their coffee and back into parking spots to watch the sunset. It's one of the best shows in town. The park address is 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline,...
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18

After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline

The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions. The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133, opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Classifieds: Fire commissioner meeting time rescheduled

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the December 1, 2022 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony. Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy