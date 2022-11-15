Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
shorelineareanews.com
Classic beauty: Sunset from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
This is a view that never gets old. The arbor is on the top level of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. People get their coffee and back into parking spots to watch the sunset. It's one of the best shows in town. The park address is 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline,...
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
shorelineareanews.com
Mountlake Terrace post office to be relocated - postal service taking public comments
When the postal service, which never bothered to buy the land, lost its location in North City, residents in Lake Forest Park and NE Shoreline found it easiest to use the small postal station in Mountlake Terrace at 23210 57th Ave W. Now the postal service has lost that location...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Saturday, November 19, 2022
The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:30pm. The shelter is housed at Saint Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Fleeing Mustang goes wrong way on Hwy. 16
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A Silver Ford Mustang fleeing from Gig Harbor police ended up driving the wrong way on Highway 16 early on the morning of Nov. 6. An officer spotted...
q13fox.com
Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business
An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
shorelineareanews.com
FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18
After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake
An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
shorelineareanews.com
The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline
The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions. The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133, opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Northwest Region Program Delivery Manager – Transportation Technical Engineer
$89,271 - $120,078 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic leader to serve as the next Program Delivery Manager for our Northwest Region (NWR). As the Program Delivery Manager, this position will manage the daily operations of the NWR Program Delivery office to monitor, make...
q13fox.com
Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
shorelineareanews.com
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival bringing “Spring Vibes” and gardening celebrities to Seattle
SEATTLE, WA. – November 16, 2022 – The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, a tradition signifying the start of Spring in the PNW for over 30 years, is back in full glory February 15 – 19, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center. This year’s festival, themed “Spring...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Regional Airport reconfiguration stirs petitioners against it to hold meeting tomorrow
Petitioners against the plans to reconfigure Olympia Regional Airport will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, starting at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Center, Multipurpose Room A, 222 Columbia Street. Stop Olympia Airport Growth group will lead the assembly to express their issues against proposed plans as part of the 2021...
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
shorelineareanews.com
Classifieds: Fire commissioner meeting time rescheduled
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the December 1, 2022 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony. Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith.
Man suspected of numerous assaults on women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said is responsible for numerous assaults in King County at the Burien Transit Center. Officials said the 42-year-old man was approaching women at the transit center and offering...
