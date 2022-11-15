After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.

