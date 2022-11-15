Read full article on original website
PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?
The solar PV industry is forecast to produce 310GW of modules in 2022, representing an incredible 45% year-on-year increase compared to 2021, according to the latest research undertaken by the PV Tech market research team and outlined in the new PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly report. The market in 2022...
First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules
US solar manufacturer First Solar will supply renewables developer Intersect Power with an additional 4.9GWdc of its thin-film PV modules. The transaction means that Intersect Power has ordered 7.3GWdc of First Solar technology this year. The orders placed this year will go towards Intersect Power’s pipeline of solar, storage and...
French partners to create PV manufacturing ‘gigafactory’ focused on tandem perovskite-silicon modules
Alsace-based Voltec Solar and the Institut Photovoltaïque d’Île-de-France (IPVF) are partnering to create a solar panel gigafactory in France in efforts to boost French domestic PV manufacturing. The factory will be part of the two companies’ ‘France PV Industrie’ project, which aims to make photovoltaics one of...
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon module sets record 23.86% conversion efficiency
JinkoSolar’s 182mm TOPCon n-type solar module has recorded a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 23.86%, topping the company’s previous record of 23.53% for an n-type module. This follows the 26.1% maximum level recorded by its 182mm large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon cell. The latest results were independently tested and...
US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY
The latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI 60) shows that energy transition and renewables deployment continue to be of paramount concern to global governments in the face of market volatility and an emphasis on decentralised grids. EY published RECAI 60 to coincide with energy day at the COP27 conference,...
ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed an agreement with the government of Egypt to set up a green hydrogen plant that will require an investment of US$8 billion. Planned for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the project is scheduled to be implemented in phases, with the first...
Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US
Enel North America intends to build a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US with an initial capacity of at least 3GW. The factory is intended to produce bifacial heterojunction (HJT) PV cells, while the modules will have a tandem structure, utilising two stacked cells to capture more light than a single-cell structure, according to Enel. It said that the modules produced will be able to exceed 30% efficiency.
PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility
Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield. Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60%...
China round-up: enterprises encouraged to increase solar investment, Arctech to expand PV racking capacity
A round-up of the latest news from China’s solar market, including the latest PV export statistics and Arctech’s plan to raise US$162 million. Private enterprises encouraged to increase solar investment. On 7 November, China’s National Development and Reform Commission issued a document aimed at increasing policy support and...
Gamesa Electric to supply 113 MW of Proteus solar inverters for Elecnor project in Colombia
Gamesa Electric has signed an agreement with Elecnor Atersa to supply its Proteus 4300 inverters for the Portón del Sol solar project being developed by Enerfin in the Colombian department of Caldas. The agreement involves delivery of 28 inverters, integrated in 13 PV Stations of 8.3MVA and 2 PV...
Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners
Strata Clean Energy, a US solar and storage developer, has acquired Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners to expand its offerings and execution capabilities. Strata has acquired the entirety of Crossover’s assets and interests, along with its workforce. It said that it will leverage key Crossover relationships with municipalities, co-ops, utilities and large industrial entities to increase its reach and growth, as well as harness Crossover’s customer origination and power offtake competency.
SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands. RWE, as part of its bid for the Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind farm, gave SolarDuck exclusive provision rights for offshore floating solar with accompanied energy storage. They will build a 5MW floating solar demonstrator, and the project is due to become operational in 2026.
LONGi VP addresses international delegates at COP27
LONGi Vice President Li Wenxue has participated in a virtual side meeting themed “Green Finance and Chinese Industries Tackling Climate Change” at COP27 in the Egyptian city of Sharm-el-Sheikh. “Climate change is a common challenge, and it is related to the sustainable development of all humankind,” Li said...
