Winchendon, MA

Remembering Local WWII Heroes: Laurence St. Laurent, Henry St. Pierre

By Mike Richard
The Gardner News
 3 days ago

WINCHENDON – It has been said the ultimate sacrifice a young man may make as a soldier is when he lays down his life for his country.

However, would the sacrifice be even greater when one dies when serving for his adopted land?

Such was the story of a number of Canadian-born soldiers from the Greater Gardner area who accompanied their parents, seeking employment in the local factories. When the time came to enlist and fight during World War II, many of these young men answered the call when they were most needed.

Among the war casualties from Gardner who arrived from Canada were Jude Richard and Joseph Lionel LeBlanc, both from New Brunswick, while Joseph Pellerin and Winchendon’s Leo Bisson were natives of Quebec.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EffYS_0jBGNfC300

One other Winchendon soldier, Laurence St. Laurent, came to town all the way from Calgary, Alberta.

Born to French-Canadian parents, he attended high school briefly before joining up with the Civilian Conservation Corps Camps. The work camps enrolled mostly young, unskilled and unemployed men between the ages of 18 and 25.

While these men came primarily from families on government assistance, they were expected to enlist for a minimum of six months. Each worker received $30 in payment per month for his services in addition to room and board at the work camp.

St. Laurent later enlisted with the local National Guard before losing his life in Italy.

This is the continuation of the series Remembering Local World War II Heroes.

Pvt. Laurence V. St. Laurent (1914-1944)

Laurence V. St. Laurent was born on Nov. 11, 1914 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Joseph and Desneiges (Ouellet) St. Laurent. He came to Winchendon with his parents at the age of 2, living at 33 Webster St. and attending Murdock for two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcfSs_0jBGNfC300

He enlisted on Jan. 5, 1940 in the infantry and later became a member of the National Guard, included in the large group from Winchendon to be formally inducted into the regular army on Jan. 16, 1941.

Prior to his entrance into the service, he was employed by Mason & Parker Mfg. Corp., as well as for a time by the Winchendon Furniture Corporation.

St. Laurent was married on Nov. 26, 1943 to the former Lillian A. Arens, who was the daughter of Mrs. Wilfred D. Guy. He spent several months on duty at Camp Edwards and at Hingham before being sent overseas in January 1944 as a member of Co. M, 181st Infantry.

On May 3, 1944, his wife received a telegram from the war department that her husband, Pvt. Laurence V. St. Laurent, 30, was killed in action on March 23 in Italy. He was buried in the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Lazio, Italy.

Besides his parents and wife, he was survived by two brothers, Roger F. of Springfield and Everett J., who was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving two and a half years. He also left four sisters, Mrs. Charles Baril, Mrs. Irene Desmarais and Miss Bernice St. Laurent, all of Winchendon, and Sister Julienne Marie, S.N.D. of Notre Dame, Cambridge.

Pfc. Henry E. St. Pierre (1912-1944)

Henry Ernest St. Pierre was born on May 18, 1912 in Winchendon, the son of Alfred J. and Eugenie (Roy) St. Pierre of 188 Elm St. He attended school in Winchendon and was later employed for several years by Brousseau’s Bakery. In addition, he served the town as an auxiliary police officer. He was later employed for three years by the Thayer Company in Gardner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAHwn_0jBGNfC300

He was inducted into the armed forces on March 9, 1944, receiving his basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Following his last furlough home in July of 1944, he reported at Camp Meade, Maryland and was sent overseas in August as a member of the 318th Infantry.

It was while working at Brousseau’s Bakery that he met the owner’s daughter Agnes, whom he married and they had a son, Henry Jr.

In a letter written to Agnes in October of 1944, he explained that he had received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and was elevated to the rank of private first class “for exemplary conduct in action against the enemy.”

On Nov. 11, 1944, a day set aside each year to commemorate veterans of all wars, Pfc. Henry E. St. Pierre, 32, was killed in action in France.

In addition to his wife, son and parents, he was also survived by three brothers, Cpl. Louis A., who had been serving at the time in the South Pacific, Albert E. and Edmond, all of Winchendon, and two sisters, Ida Mann of Gardner and Aldea Lashua of Winchendon.

A pro-burial Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church in Winchendon, as he had been buried in the Lorraine American Cemetery in Lorraine, France.

Comments and suggestions for Remembering Local World War II Heroes can be sent to Mike Richard at mikerichard0725@gmail.com or in writing to Mike Richard, 92 Boardley Road, Sandwich, MA 02563.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Remembering Local WWII Heroes: Laurence St. Laurent, Henry St. Pierre

The Gardner News

